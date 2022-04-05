Bell & Ross’s New Multimeter Is Limited To Just 500 Pieces

Bell & Ross has a new Multimeter. The bad news is, it’s just limited to 500 pieces.

As you would expect, the new BR 03-94 Multimeter takes up the iconic “circle within a square” shape of the emblematic cockpit clock. Created in 2005, the watch features a very graphic case, which has become a reference in terms of design.

The new Bell & Ross Multimeter measures in at 42mm, making it perfectly suitable for everyday use. Plus, the multicoloured dial of this sophisticated chronograph is also equally eye catching. With this unique model, Bell & Ross wanted to show the high potential of the chronograph complication and its involvement in sport.

Its name Multimeter evokes a time measuring instrument used for various sports competitions. Bell & Ross claims that its new Multimeter is aimed at all athletes involved in racing.

One Colour, One Function

Like all stopwatches, the BR 03-94 Multimeter is intended for measuring short times. This novelty turns out to be multi-functional, as it combines all the information indicated by a chronograph. The BR 03-94 Multimeter represents a kind of ultimate instrument. It can be suitable for running, cycling, as well as for driving.

Its coloured dial uses the principle of colour differentiation of the various indications displayed on the dashboards of aircraft. Its matt black ceramic case contrasts with its eye-catching dial overflowing with information. To maintain readability and functionality, Bell & Ross has chosen a specific shade for each category of information.

At first glance, the operation of this watch may seem complex. In fact, it is much less complex than it seems. To fully understand it, it is imperative to refer to the small user manual, which is inserted on the left-hand side of the dial. Very easy to understand, it presents the 5 on-board scales.

Dressed in orange, the Pulsometer scale counts the heartbeats. The Asthmometric scale – coated in bottle green – monitors breaths and is expressed in expirations per minute. The timepiece also features three Tachymeter scales opt for pale green, light grey and white. They measure speed, in km/h, is based on three different units of measurement: 100 m, 250 m or 1 km for the jogger, the cyclist and the third to the pilot.

Powering the timepiece is a self-winding BR-CAL.301 calibre, an exceptional mechanism that fits very well with this spectacular chronograph.

(Images: Bell & Ross)