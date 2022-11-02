Looking for a regular sports watch on the internet and scouting gold watches for men are two totally different things. While a regular watch might not fetch you money in the long run, gold watches for men retain their value and sheen over time. If you maintain it properly, you might even get a better value for your age-old watch.
However, it is indeed important to ensure that the product you are purchasing is from a reliable source, and there are certain factors to consider before finalising your pick too. Here are some of the criteria.
How to choose gold watches for men?
While speaking of gold, one of the key factors to keep in mind is money. If you are not planning to invest a big amount, then buying a pure gold watch is difficult. However, there are some brands that offer gold-toned watches at affordable prices.
And, if you prefer luxury brands, the market is replete with varied options, from Gucci to Vacheron Constantin. These brands create experimental designs and incorporate premium materials to safeguard the structure.
Another key aspect to consider is the feature. Several brands invest a lot in adding modern features to recreate original designs. Take for instance the automatic watch from The Herald by Ingersoll (Buy it for SGD 1084 from Zalora). It is one such piece that you can’t take your eyes off of. However, the Q Timex Reissue Gold Tone Bracelet Watch (Buy it for SGD 355 from Timex) is a pocket-friendly alternative that you can check out too.
Gold watches come in different makes and hues including yellow gold, rose gold, white gold and solid gold. Whatever style or design you pick, you need to look for the quality of materials used and whether you can style it with a range of outfits or not.
Here are some of the best gold watches for men to add to your collection
(Main image: Courtesy Antony Trivet/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Segopotso Makhutja/Pexels)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Gucci Grip Yellow Gold PVD & Leather Watch
- Ingersoll The Herald Automatic Watch
- Ballon Bleu de Cartier 18ct Rose-Gold And 1.06ct Brilliant-Cut Diamond Self-Winding Mechanical Watch
- Vacheron Constantin Les Collectionneurs Vintage 1948 4178 18-Karat Gold and Leather Watch
- Nove Trident Automatic Rose Gold Watch
- Philipp Plein Nobile Quartz 43mm
- FOB Paris RS38 SS Gold Watch
- Timex Q Timex Reissue Gold Tone Bracelet Watch
SGD 1640
There’s no way you can get away without compliments when your wrist has this classic yellow gold framed watch from Gucci’s newest collection, Grip. This experimental design is something anyone hasn’t witnessed in the world of fashion. With Swiss-made movement and three-rotating disks, this one’s here to steal the hearts of millions and is one of the most stunning men’s gold watches out there.
Image: Courtesy Selfridges
SGD 1084
Behold this aesthetic masterpiece from Ingersoll. Rightly named as The Herald, this new collection features an intricately designed open dial that shows automatic timing. The rose gold-toned hue of the timepiece is something you can’t take your eyes off. With 5 ATM water resistance, this watch can be worn throughout brief swim sessions and can effortlessly handle showers. One of the most eye-catching men’s gold watches, this deserves to be added to your watch closet right away.
Image: Courtesy Zalora
SGD 54880
Meet this classic, gentlemanly timepiece created by Cartier. Crafted with 18-karat rose gold, this watch leverages Swiss-made calibre to offer 40-hour-long power reserve. Whether you are on a day-long road trip or busy hustling through life, the Ballon Bleu De Cartier ensures efficiency and reliability.
Image: Courtesy Selfridges
SGD 57190
This elegant Vacheron Constantin watch oozes old world charm while being in touch with modern times. The dial features Arabic numerals and gold baton hands while the casing is protected by sapphire crystal which is impact-resistant. The 18-karat gold casing is what adds a royal vibe to the entire ensemble.
Image: Courtesy Mr Porter
SGD 929
Here’s an ultra-slim timepiece from Nove’s Trident collection, that can double up as a chic bracelet. With a dial designed with the Tahitian mother of pearl encased in sapphire crystal to prevent scratches, this piece is one that might not give up for years. It comes with Swiss R150 automatic movement and a screw-down crown to help you adjust timings as per your schedule.
Image: Courtesy Zalora
SGD 663
Experience sophistication by gracing your wrist with this gold-toned wristwatch from Philipp Plein’s Nobile collection. This is a vivid example of the brand’s penchant for class and splendour. The black dial features uniquely designed hexagonal quarters along with the mini 3D skull bone icon. Crafted with mineral crystal, this watch would not ditch you for life.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
SGD 590
Witness some horological extravaganza as you take in the detailing of this iconic gold watch created by FOB Paris. The glistening finish provided by the polished gold-toned case is enough to make it a head turner in the crowd. This French masterpiece comes with an adjustable link bracelet and is made of stainless steel to ensure robustness and a smooth look.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
SGD 355
This one’s for all the divers out there! The OG timepiece from the late ‘70s is back with a bang. This Q Timex bracelet is just what you need when you’re out for some fun in the water. The brand has strategically revived the masterpiece by incorporating a rotating top ring, modern quartz movement, battery hatch and luminescent paint.
Image: Courtesy Timex
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: A crisp response to the question would be yes. Gold watches and gold plated watches are an investment that can never lose their value.
Answer: Try pairing formal suits with a quintessential gold-toned wristwatch. Suits in brighter shades including navy blue, matte black and forest green create a beautiful contrast with gold. However, if you’re wearing something in rose gold or any other lighter shade like a yellow gold watch, you can pair it with a hazy beige or a grey suit.
Answer: Timex has a creative collection of gold-toned watches which are not only functional and stylish but also easy on your pocket.
Answer: Luxury brands including Cartier, Gucci and Vacheron Constantin have the most extravagant watches for you to pick from.
Answer: Farfetch, Zalora and Mr Porter are some online platforms that you can check out for best gold watches.