Take Your Pick From The Trendiest Samsung Watches

While smartphones are exploring new technologies and innovations every year, watches aren’t far behind. A device originally designed with the sole purpose of tracking time has gone through a paradigm shift in recent years. Now, we are quite ahead of the analog vs digital debate, as a new competitor has entered the market. And, that’s where a functional and stylish Samsung watch makes its mark.
Nowadays, the information that you otherwise look for on your phone is available on a display clinging to your wrist. From tracking your heart rate to recording your workout routine, there’s nothing that the best smartwatches can’t handle.
When it comes to innovation, Samsung is one of the most reliable brands engineering state-of-the-art smartwatches. A wide range of these watches are available across varied price ranges depending on the number of features a watch incorporates or the kind of technology it leverages. Additionally, a number of other factors add up to the prices of Samsung watches.
What makes Samsung watches costly?
Here are a few crucial factors behind the expensive pricing of watches crafted by Samsung.
The components that go into the making of a smartwatch are pretty costly. For instance, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 BT (Buy it for SGD 468 on Amazon) has a built-in bioactive sensor, along with an array of health tracking features. The complex design and heavy-duty processors used in such watches make it pricey.
It is expensive to develop software for smartwatches. The time and effort that go in developing apps and assembling everything in one place can cost millions.
The manufacturer also spends a decent amount in endorsing a new product. The cost for ads and other marketing requirements itself can be huge. Only when a company is able to properly communicate a product to their target audience, are they able to get a good return on their investment.
Check out the best Samsung watches to add to your collection
(Main & Featured image: Courtesy Samsung)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro BT
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro LTE
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 BT
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 LTE
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE
- Samsung Galaxy Watch3 BT
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
- Samsung Galaxy Fit2
SGD 668
Power through your day with this dust-proof and scratch-resistant Samsung Galaxy watch5 Pro BT. This device features an optical heart rate sensor, blood pressure monitor, body temperature monitor and fitness tracker. You can also wear it underwater up to 50 metres and keep a track of your swimming laps.
Image: Courtesy Samsung
SGD 649
Say hello to this durable smartwatch — Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro, designed for the adventurer in you. The outer casing is crafted with sapphire crystal, which is impact as well as scratch-resistant. It is also powered by advanced sleep tracking technology which helps you maintain a healthy sleep schedule. Not to mention the Bluetooth-only and LTE connectivity, which lends a disruptive touch to the product.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
SGD 468
Check out the new Galaxy Watch 5, which will blow your mind with its groundbreaking features. The product features a Samsung bioactive sensor which helps you measure your body composition to keep up with your overall wellness. The best thing about this timepiece is its actual battery life, which is bigger. Also, it gets charged in less than 30 minutes.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
SGD 468
Looking for an all-in-one health and time tracker? If yes, look no further. From watching your heart to helping you navigate an unknown route through gps route tracking system, this smartwatch is here to guide you through the usual problems in your life. The product also comes in an enticing range of colours for you to choose from.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
SGD 279
The Galaxy Watch4 Classic puts a slew of features at your disposal. Bordered with a stainless steel case and graced by a rotating bezel, this stylish watch is as much as an eye-candy as it is functional. The wristband is crafted with fluoroelastomer which not only feels comfortable but is also sweat-resistant.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
SGD 340
Meet the Watch4 Classic LTE by Samsung, which ensures that you always stay connected. Whether you want to make a quick call or stream music on a long bus ride, this smartwatch has it all to keep you occupied. Along with an improved sleep analysis tracker, it also contains a special feature to keep a tab on issues related to women’s health. Its powerful operating system is one of a kind.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
SGD 233
Let this cute-looking yet innovative timepiece help you be the best version of yourself. The Samsung bioactive sensor in the watch helps you record any information related to your body composition, be it calibrating your body fat percentage or skeletal muscle. With the Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth, you can easily track your fitness score and optimise your workout routines by connecting to a Galaxy smartphone.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
SGD 322
While you would want your smartwatch to be high-performing, it wouldn’t hurt if it’s also sleek. Say hello to Samsung’s iconic Galaxy Watch4 LTE that provides the most holistic sleep analysis by tracking various sleep stages while also streamlining the access to your favourite apps. You can also customise the watchface by incorporating your favourite fonts and backgrounds.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
SGD 199
Here’s a high-end timepiece that brings the productivity of a smartphone and the innovation of health technology together in one piece. This is the only smartwatch that comes with a precision-rotating bezel that helps you seamlessly navigate through your favourite apps. With a wider display but a slim band, this product combines comfort and style well.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
SGD 348
Witness the magic of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 transform your life as it lets you take the road towards good health through accurate fitness tracking. The watch is equipped to track all your activities, providing you with a well-wrought status of your overall wellness by the end of each day. With its long-lasting battery life, you can rely on the timepiece during any emergency. Additionally, the display is gorgeous.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
SGD 91
If you’re into fitness and sports, Samsung Galaxy Fit2 is what’s missing from your life. The AMOLED display ensures that you get all the required info at a single glance instead of scrolling through multiple apps. The product is also water-resistant up to 50 metres, so a quick dip or brief laps in the pool wouldn’t damage it. It comes with a great battery life of up to 15 days, however, its actual battery life varies depending on usage.
Image: Courtesy Amazon