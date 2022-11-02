Amp Up Your Style Quotient With The Trendiest Black Watches For Men

While buying a wristwatch, we often focus on the features and sturdiness of the product. However, other than quality and comfort, there is one thing that takes the watch-wearing experience to another level and that is style. Watches are meant to tell time, but it doesn’t hurt if they add some flair to our wrists. This is where classic black watches for men come into play.
Black watches are timeless, can accentuate any outfit and can set you apart from the crowd. They come with straps and casing of all types including stainless steel and silicone. And, if you’re thinking of getting one, here are a few things that you might want to consider.
How to choose black watches for men?
Since we are already sure of the colour, we need to figure out what else to look for while selecting the perfect piece. One of the key aspects is the design of the dial. An intriguing dial takes the watch game a notch higher. For instance, the Kenneth Cole Black Watch (Buy it for SGD 235 on Zalora) that features a casing in rose gold, which enhances the black colour all the more. Another sophisticated piece is the Michael Kors Black Slim Runway Bracelet Watch (Buy it for SGD 383.87 on Nordstorm) with an inky black dial. This one is perfect for die-hard black lovers.
As the watch prices vary across brands and types, you need to make sure if the one you pick is in sync with the amount you decide to splurge. There’s a huge collection of luxury smartwatches, bracelet watches and more to choose from. However, it is always good to focus on the quality while looking up timepieces.
When it comes to styling all black watches, there’s not much to worry about. Black creates a beautiful contrast with most colour shades and can play well with any ensemble, from an ethnic outfit to a regular jeans and tee combo.
Check out some of the best black watches for men from our top picks
(Main image: Courtesy Jordan Rushton/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Manav Sharma/Pexels)
Jump To / Table of Contents
SGD 383.87
Witness class in its truest form in the inky dial of this Micheal Kors stainless steel wristwatch. Such refined is its persona that it can easily pass off as an elegant bracelet owing to the combination of mineral crystal face and stainless steel case. Get hold of this multi-function watch today, if you wish to make a unique statement.
Image: Courtesy Nordstrom
SGD 418
Here’s a smart version of the Casio G-Shock digital watch with a black resin strap to hug your wrist comfortably. The best thing about the watch is that it offers both digital and analog formats for your convenience making it one of the best watches available for men. This stylish piece with a black dial can be paired with a casual jeans and tee or any formal suit.
Image: Courtesy Zalora
SGD 129
This one’s for all the watch aficionados out there! Flaunting a sporty look, the new Puma Bold watch oozes style and innovation from every angle and is one of the trendiest watches for men. The crown is set on the side to pose a unique look and the screen is safeguarded with mineral glass. The black PU strap completes the style and structure with a smooth finish.
Image: Courtesy Shopee
SGD 179
As the brand name suggests, this watch from Police’s Majestic collection features a no-nonsense, military look with a plain black dial and a classic leather strap. The mineral glass-encased dial is highly scratch resistant and can also withstand accidental pressure or impact. Add this to your shopping bag right away and style it with any look.
Image: Courtesy Zalora
SGD 268
Timex never fails when it comes to innovative designs and this Terrington watch is yet another feather on its cap. Featuring the classic black leather strap, this timepiece sits comfortably on your wrist while calling attention towards the gold-toned sub dials on the screen. Thoughtfully crafted with a case made of stainless steel, this timepiece can be paired with any attire, be it casual or formal and is one of the best watches for men.
Image: Courtesy Zalora
SGD 235
Say hello to one of the most beautiful timepieces from Kenneth Cole featuring a multi-functional dial. The rose gold-toned case adds a regal and sleek touch to the whole look while the three eyes on the dial lets you set the time as per your preference. The watch can withstand water pressure up to 30 metres, which means you can’t use it during extensive water activities. However, it’s the look that makes it perfect for any occasion.
Image: Courtesy Zalora
SGD 345
Representing its creator, René Lacoste’s tenacity, this vintage timepiece is what you need to set your schedule for the day. Featuring a premium leather strap, complemented by an ionic plated black steel case, this timepiece can be paired well with any outfit that you pick. With 5 ATM water resistance, you can conveniently don the watch during any situation — while taking a quick dip in the pool or while braving through a rainy day.
Image: Courtesy Shopee