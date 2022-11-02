Amp Up Your Style Quotient With The Trendiest Black Watches For Men

While buying a wristwatch, we often focus on the features and sturdiness of the product. However, other than quality and comfort, there is one thing that takes the watch-wearing experience to another level and that is style. Watches are meant to tell time, but it doesn’t hurt if they add some flair to our wrists. This is where classic black watches for men come into play.

Black watches are timeless, can accentuate any outfit and can set you apart from the crowd. They come with straps and casing of all types including stainless steel and silicone. And, if you’re thinking of getting one, here are a few things that you might want to consider.

How to choose black watches for men?

Since we are already sure of the colour, we need to figure out what else to look for while selecting the perfect piece. One of the key aspects is the design of the dial. An intriguing dial takes the watch game a notch higher. For instance, the Kenneth Cole Black Watch (Buy it for SGD 235 on Zalora) that features a casing in rose gold, which enhances the black colour all the more. Another sophisticated piece is the Michael Kors Black Slim Runway Bracelet Watch (Buy it for SGD 383.87 on Nordstorm) with an inky black dial. This one is perfect for die-hard black lovers.

As the watch prices vary across brands and types, you need to make sure if the one you pick is in sync with the amount you decide to splurge. There’s a huge collection of luxury smartwatches, bracelet watches and more to choose from. However, it is always good to focus on the quality while looking up timepieces.

When it comes to styling all black watches, there’s not much to worry about. Black creates a beautiful contrast with most colour shades and can play well with any ensemble, from an ethnic outfit to a regular jeans and tee combo.

Check out some of the best black watches for men from our top picks

(Main image: Courtesy Jordan Rushton/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Manav Sharma/Pexels)