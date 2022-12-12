GMT watches tend to feature multiple hands which, to some, mar the aesthetic of an otherwise aesthetically balanced timepiece. Taking three years to develop, form follows function on the Hora Mundi 5557. Featuring an instant-change dual-time display with memory function, the 5557 is able to avoid having multiple hands and keep only to the essential hour, minute and sweeping seconds hands.

This feat is accomplished via the pusher and crown. Having selected the first city’s time and date, the watch owner needs only to se the second city’s. The calibre 77F1 is able to calculate the time and date across the world. This then allows the user to travel around the world, all without disturbing the accurate running of the watch by simply pressing the pusher.

In short, the Hora Mundi 5557ʼs central hands not only indicate local time but also reference time on demand with a date window and the day/night indicator also changing accordingly. Wherever you were in the world, simply pull out and turn the crown at eight oʼclock to your destination city; and then by pressing the pusher, the calibre 77F1 automatically makes all the necessary calculations, instantaneously jumping time and date while letting you know if it is morning or night.

An engine-turned (hand-guilloché) blue background of waves is rendered on a gold base dial, while an additional plate made of sapphire is composed of the metallised meridians and the continents are treated to horizontal satin brushing; their coastlines are subtly outlined with a metallic turquoise border. Symmetry on the dial is achieved with mirroring arched rectangular date window at 12 oʼclock balanced against a larger arched city window at six oʼclock.

The hand-hammered rose gold Sun and rhodiumplated Moon appears at four oʼclock reminiscent of how our neighbouring planetary bodies are rendered on astrolabes and terrestrial globes. Catch a unique Hora Mundi 5557 where “Singaporeʼ”is reflected for GMT +8 timezone in place of “Hong Kong” at the Marina Bay Sands boutique.

Breguet Hora Mundi 5557

43.9 mm 18K white or rose gold with 100 metres, water resistance; automatic calibre 77F1 with 55 hours power reserve. CHF71,000