The first tourbillon was created by Abraham-Louis Breguet in 1801, with the patent application being filed on June 26 of that year. In that time, the tourbillon has captured the imagination of watch connoisseurs everywhere with a gravity defying escapement.

Presented in 2005, the Breguet Tradition collection pays tribute to the brand’s heritage by ingeniously blending tradition with modernity in a surprising way. Breguet’s latest Tradition 7047 Tourbillon Waltz is such an exemplar combining Breguet’s signature orbital escapement invented with a constant force transmission.

Constant force is a holy grail of chronometric precision. The purpose of a constant-force escapement in a mechanical watch is to provide the escapement with a consistent flow of power, regardless of whether the watch is fully wound or nearly unwound. The Tourbillon Waltz featuring a fusée-chain tourbillon mechanism where the laws of physics are harnessed to provide this consistency of energy to the escapement.

The idea goes something like this; rather than letting the mainspring drive the mechanism directly like on a regular timepiece, a conical tube with a spiralled groove (the fusee) is placed in-between. A chain, wrapped around the fusee, joins it to the mainspring. As the mainspring unwinds, it pulls the chain from the fusee, turning it as it unwraps, hence the fusée-and chain transmission works like an infinitely variable gearbox.

It equalises the waning force of the mainspring and makes sure that the movement always receives a constant amount of energy, thereby keeping the watch running at an exact rate. The new Breguet Tradition 7047 FuséeChain Tourbillon is a contemporary interpretation of this concept. The fuséec hain tourbillon mechanism appears sprinkled with touches of blue.

Various treatments have been used on all the components in order to achieve visual uniformity: the tourbillon carriage and the dial are covered with blue coatings, while the chain links are thermally blued; reflecting the aesthetics of the Tradition Quantième Rétrograde 7597 launched in May.

TRADITION 7047 TOURBILLON WALTZ

PRICE + SPECS

Case 41 mm platinum with 30 metres water resistance

Movement Manually wound Calibre 569 with 50 hours power reserve

Price CHF185,300

(Images: Breguet)