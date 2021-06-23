It has been two years since Breitling and Ironman collaborated produce the highly successful Breitling Superocean Ironman Limited Edition. Now, they have renewed that partnership with a new long-term partnership to produce a special series of Endurance Pro Ironman watches.

This new partnership also kicks off a long-term collaboration with Breitling becoming the new Official Luxury Watch of Ironman. “Ironman truly reflects our core values of performance and endurance,” explains Breitling CEO Georges Kern. He added, “We’ve designed this to be an ideal watch for elite athletes as well as a casual, everyday sports chronograph for active people who want that winning combination of performance and luxury.”

The new Endurance Pro Ironman collection serves athletes as well as luxury clients looking for the ultimate athleisure timepiece. Naturally, both Breitling and Ironman have leveraged off their expertise to produce a timepiece to measure up to those qualities.

The result of this is a set of perfectly lightweight and light-hearted luxury sports watches combining high precision, innovative technology, and vibrant, colourful design. Presently, the collection features two new models – a red version and a black and gold piece. The former is available globally at all Breitling boutiques and online retailers, however the latter is exclusively reserved for Ironman race finishers.

The Ultimate Athleisure Watch

Both watches feature a 44 mm watch case made out of Breitlight, which is lighter than titanium and steel, but significantly harder. This exclusive high-tech material boasts exceptional resistance to scratches, traction, and corrosion. It also stands out for its anti-magnetic and anti-allergic properties, as well as its thermal stability, which gives it a warmer feel than metal.

Beating within is a Breitling Caliber 82, a COSC-certified thermocompensated SuperQuartz movement. It is reportedly significantly more precise than regular quartz with a battery life of approximately three to four years.

The bidirectional rotating bezel has engraved compass points, and the tactile moulded crown provides excellent grip and manoeuvrability. The hour and minute hands are coated with Super-LumiNova, making them legible even in limited lighting conditions.

Along with a small-second subdial, there are 1/10th second and 30-minute chronograph counters that have also been designed for easy reading. The watch is water-resistant to 10 bar/100 meters/330 feet.

The Endurance Pro Ironman features a red dial featuring a black inner bezel with a pulsometer scale. It is presented on a red rubber strap with a Breitlight double tang-type buckle. The caseback features a unique Ironman inscription instead of the Breitling inscription.

Similarly, the Endurance Pro Ironman Finisher caseback features a special Ironman Finisher Series engraving. The model, which is black accented with gold is targeted towards athletes who have competed an Ironman event. This version will be available exclusively through Ironman channels.

The original Endurance Pro was inspired by the Breitling Sprint, a colourful and impressively lightweight watch from the 1970s. Its pulsometer made it ideal for athletes who wanted to monitor their heart rates. Breitling and Ironman are also planning additional models reserved for the Ironman community in the coming months.

(Images: Brietling)