Hindsight offers clarity when it comes to a certain dive watch that was inspired by vintage military Submariners. When Tudor first released the Black Bay in 2012, the modern incarnation of Tudor’s iconic Submariner design was not unattractive.

Quite the opposite, it was remarkably appealing. However, its stainless steel configuration and larger case dimensions put watch lovers in an awkward position: should they wait for a Rolex Submariner or “settle” for a Black Bay. The truth is, no one is settling when they pick a Tudor Black Bay.

When the Bronze and Black Bay 58 models were later released, the combination of wallet-friendly yet interestingly interpreted takes on the world’s most popular tool watch continued to keep interest for the resurgent brand at an all-time high.

Sumptuous Arabic numeral “Explorer” dial in 43mm and a period authentic iteration rendered in 39mm, the Tudor Black Bay collection continued to grow from strength to strength, as seen in its latest release: Black Bay 58 in Bronze.

The Beauty Of Bronze

Bolstered by its experience with using bronze, Tudor continued its exploration of this emblematic material noted for its ageing characteristic, boldly opting for a total bronze look. This particular model radiates warmth in a way that allows the latest member of the Black Bay family to rise above its brethren.

The aluminium-based alloy is stabilised, darkened only ever so slightly when potentially corrosive elements and environmental effects accelerate the patina of the bronze.

The reality is the auction darling that is the vintage Rolex ref. 6200 with “Explorer” dial lends an undeniable halo effect to this latest Tudor dive watch. The “369” hour index layout on the 43mm Black Bay Bronze was already very well received, but in a 39mm case dimension, the Explorer type numerals simply stand out.

Rendered in a new colour palette based on a rich “bronze-brown “tone, the dial and bezel offer the greatest two elements in the new Black Bay Fifty-Eight model. The 39mm bronze case matches the proportions of the Tudor “Big Crown” reference 7924, and with a matching bracelet too ‒ a first for the brand.

Finally, the hat tip to the dial of the Ref. 6200 Submariner. At 11.5mm thick, the classical proportions make the Black Bay 58 Bronze an eminently more wearable proposition, especially for those with less that seafaring Mariners’ arms.

Presented in entirely satin-brushed finishing, the “living” metal, a high performance aluminium bronze alloy used in naval engineering for submerged parts requiring high resistance, ensures the homogeneous development of a subtle and unique patina on the case of every watch to match its user’s habits.

In another first, the brand has produced a bracelet entirely from bronze. Its satin brushed links adopting the style of period authentic “riveted” bracelets of the 1950s and ʻ60s. A new bronze clasp, also satin brushed, with a redesigned cover and Tudor’s own “T-fit” rapid adjustment system for the length, completes the total bronze look.

Easy to use, requiring no tools and offering five positions, this practical system allows wearers of the Black Bay Fifty-Eight Bronze to carry out a fine, instant adjustment on an adjustment window along the entire length of the 8mm bracelet.

BLACK BAY 58 IN BRONZE SPECIFICATIONS + PRICE

Case 39mm stabilised bronze case with 200 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic

Manufacture Calibre MT5400 with 70 hours power reserve

Price S$6,240

(Images: Tudor)