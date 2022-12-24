Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Watches make Christmas especially memorable

From now till 31 Jan 2023, Bulgari invites you to explore a world of endless enchantment, extraordinary beauty and pure joy behind a universe of unexpected wonders at their Holiday Pop-up at Orchard ION’s level 1 atrium. Led by friend of the brand, Ayden Sng, Augustman discovered the majesty of Italian aesthetics and craftsmanship along with a side of aromatic Bacha coffee. Catching exquisite creations like the iconic Serpenti viper bracelet in 18 kt white gold, set with full pavé diamonds: a tribute to its spirit animal, camouflaging sensuality and temptation with a hypnotic design; or rediscover the B.zero1 three-band ring in 18 kt white gold with demi-pavé diamonds, drawing its inspiration from the world’s most renowned amphitheatre, the Colosseum, the B.zero1 three-band ring in 18 kt white gold is a ground-breaking statement of Bulgari’s creative vision; this rendition is set with demi-pavé diamonds on the edges, while its distinctive spiral represents the power of new beginnings. A stone’s throw away, Bulgari’s boutique at Orchard ION awaits where you can view these excellent timepieces.

A World of Wonder and Fine Artisanship with Bulgari Watches This Christmas

The Diagono line was first introduced in 1988 and though Bulgari would not know it at the time, it would become one of the brand’s most iconic timepieces. The Maison would eventually launch the Octo Finissimo collection in 2012, and 10 years on, there’s little doubt about the iconic status of the model in modern watchmaking.