When it comes to watchmaking icons, there are few as monumental as the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. So, in 2019, when the base-model GA-2100 inherited the concept of the DW-5000C (the very first G-SHOCK) and combined a digital-analog display with a slim profile and octagonal bezel, it became an instant hit, prompting Casio fan Steven Davila on the Scottish Watches Facebook Group to dub it “CasiOak”.

With its distinct octagonal shape and streamlined design, the GA-2100 has been a popular choice worldwide for watch modders, spawning an entire cottage industry devoted to the production of metal cases, bezels, and bracelet options.

While I have it on record from Casio insiders that the G-Steel GST series had some inspiration in Hublotʼs Classic Fusion (incidentally a very popular model in Japan), I have it on good authority that the GA-2100 was not by influenced another famous timepiece.

Indeed, the octagonal bezel was not an afterthought but rather a new interpretation of the shape that first appeared on the original DW5000 ‒ itself, a modified octagon. The objective of the original GA-2100 to create a thinner and more streamlined G-Shock, while maintaining its three-dimensional design.

The Frenzy G-Shock GA-2100ʼs retail price point sits comfortably in the US$100 to $120 range, making it remarkably accessible for the youth segment; what took Casio completely by surprise was the community frenzy that took an unexpected turn the day the first modified model appeared.

Dressed like the famed Royal Oak complete with octagonal bezel, octagonal screws and well-articulated bracelet, its popularity encouraged a new generation of fanboys and watch loving modders to play with an assortment of different cases, materials, and bezels.

That said, it must be stressed that Casio does not endorse the modified G-Shock products (but neither does it actively stop its perpetuation). The new GM-2100 retains the streamlined form and slim profile of the GA-2100 but adds a new forged metal bezel to give the watch a sharper look.

A round hairline finish is applied to the top surface of the bezel and a mirror polish to the sides, giving it a beautiful metallic gleam. The dial itself mimics the appearance of brushed metal, leading to a nice uniform finish.

The metal case measures 45mm in diameter but wears significantly smaller on the wrist thanks to integrated lugs flowing smoothly into a silicone strap for a comfortable fit.

The latest GM-2100 is also available with blue-grey IP (GM-2100N) and dark grey IP (GM-2100B) bezels to suit a variety of tastes. But let’s admit it, a metal cased GM2100 is incredibly smart looking whatever colour way you pick.

The dials are treated with a vapour deposition finish in new navy blue, green and red hues to achieve appealing metallic colour schemes. The watch band employs a square dot texture with incremental variations in dot size, resulting in a sharp look to match the face design.

The Octagonal Metal Bezel GM-2100 is scheduled to launch in August 2021

G-SHOCK GM-2100 PRICE + SPECS

Case 45mm shock resistant metal case with 200 metres water resistance

Movement Casio quartz with world time, full calendar and stopwatch functions and 3 years power reserve

Price Available at release

(Images: G-Shock)