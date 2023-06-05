It takes 10 tonnes of ore make 30 grams of platinum, rendering platinum unique among a trove of precious metals. Noble, prestigious metal and somewhat shiny white, the thing that separates this exceedingly inconspicuous and extremely dense metal from its 18K gold brethren is but that its 34% heavier than its counterpart.

Visually, its reflections separate it from white gold and infuse it with obvious appeal. Opening up boundless possibilities of pure aesthetic refinement, sophistication and personal delight for Parmigiani Fleurier.

The operative words here are refinement in simplicity: Platinum is the ultimate of subtle yet luxurious materials because to untrained observers, it’s often mistaken for stainless steel. In 2022, a platinum case and dial served as an austere monochromatic backdrop for the spectacle of the soaring tourbillon on the Tonda PF.

For Watches & Wonders 2023, Parmigiani Fleurier introduces a new Tonda PF Flying Tourbillon Milano Blue watch with a mesmerising flying tourbillon complex at seven o’clock, replacing the previous monochromatic stage of silver platinum with one of Milano blue.

The Milano blue dial of the Tonda PF Flying Tourbillon is where the novelty may be discovered. While the previous year’s model has a monochromatic silver platinum dial, this year’s model pairs a magnificent Milano blue dial with a finely grained matte finish.

This departure from the signature barleycorn guilloché pattern you’ve come to expect of the regular (if Tonda PFs can be described “regular” in a literal sense) Tonda PF designs, but it makes sense because the simplified display directs your attention totally to the flying tourbillon feature at seven o’clock.

Additionally, the hands’ delta shape has been skeletonised, amping up the elegance and the perceptible levels of attention to detail when you consider that both inside cuts and outside lines have been chamfered ever so slightly.

The tourbillon has a striking blue hand and a dazzling golden balancing wheel, which reveal some of the watch’s actual status, while the view from behind is far from subtle. The 42 mm case boasts a slim profile of 8.6 mm, thanks to the extra-thin automatic movement, and incorporates the Tonda collection’s trademark teardrop-shaped lugs.

This 32.6 mm-diameter Reference PF517 movement designed, produced and assembled by the Watchmaking Centre artisans, is accurate, long-lasting, and finished to the highest fine watchmaking standards (bevelling, circular graining, Côtes de Genève) while measuring only 3.4 mm thick.

The screw-down crown ensures the case’s 100-metre water resistance. This new rendition stays true to the brand’s ethos, wonderfully exhibiting the Maison’s stylistic vision and approach distinguished by subtle yet significant added value. The Tonda PF Tourbillon represents purity, a rarity in today’s “look at my overworked bezel with screws” genre of sports luxury timepieces.

PARMIGIANI TONDA PF FLYING TOURBILLON MILANO BLUE PRICE + SPECS

Case 42 mm platinum with 100 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic winding calibre PF517 with 48 hourspower reserve

Price CHF150,000

Limited to 25 pieces

(Images: Parmigiani Fleurier)