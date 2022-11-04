For how they’re a harmonious blend of functionality and understated luxuriousness, stainless steel or chain watches for men are one of the most popular timepieces in the luxury watch landscape. Often also crafted in titanium and gold, a chain watch is an essential that no watch collection is ever complete without.
It is one of the most coveted styles spanning a range of eclectic and voguish designs that also fulfils specific purposes apart from being the most impressive dress watch too. For instance, fashioned in anti-corrosive and water-resistant material are dive watches that help divers explore the depths of the sea in the most stylish way. Similarly, made in a robust and sturdy make are steel sports watches for adventure enthusiasts.
From new launches flagging the watch market every now and then to existing iconic pieces flaring up the resale market, these men’s watches make for an eternal fashion statement that can never dwindle down. Additionally, constant research and innovation, design development in terms of dials, bezels and bracelet material and upgraded movements have further added to their quintessence.
How to choose the best chain watches for men?
Owing to a wide variety of chain watches for men available in the market, choosing the perfect piece that suits one’s style aesthetics and necessities can be a nerve-racking task. And to make it a fuss-free experience, here are a few things that you can consider before buying one for yourself.
The material
Generally, chain watches are made of stainless steel in different grades that are classified into different categories like 200, 300 and 900 as per their composition of steel and non-steel materials. This is done to prevent rusting as steel is prone to natural rusting over time.
Apart from stainless steel, other materials including titanium, gold and ceramics are also used to make chain watches. For instance, Seiko Astron Quartz (Buy it for SGD 4,029 on Zalora) is crafted in titanium hard coating and looks absolutely stunning.
The bracelet type
Chain watches come in a myriad of bracelet styles including the Oyster, the Jubilee, the President and the Milanese. Each bracelet style lends a distinctive look. So pick one that you feel looks the most flattering on your wrist.
The occasion
The type of chain watch you should buy also depends on why you need it and where you’re going to wear it. For instance, if you’re an adventurer or an athlete, a steel sports watch with different complications and functions that aids you in your pursuits would be an ideal choice. Especially since such watches are water, dust and crack-resistant and have an anti-corrosive coating. If you’re looking for a watch to don on social occasions, a dressy watch like the Piaget Polo Chronograph Watch (Buy it for SGD 21,967 on Mr Porter) would be a great pick.
The watch movement
Watches are generally equipped with a quartz (battery operated) or a self-winding automatic type of mechanical movement. Some watches are also powered by solar energy and light sources. While both types of watch movements are common, what you choose depends on your preference.
Check out some of the best chain watches for men
(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Fernando Arcos/Pexels)
SGD 12456
With a FC-775 in-house calibre automatic movement and a power reserve of 38 hours, the Highlife Perpetual Calendar watch by Frederique Constant makes for a classy pick. Crafted in a three link brushed and polished stainless steel bracelet, the watch features a blue-grey dial marked with luminous silver hands and indices. The 41 millimetre water-resistant dial has a scratch-resistant convex sapphire crystal with anti-glare coating on both sides and a moon phase window. Its functions include displaying the time in hours, minutes and seconds and a perpetual calendar (with leap year).
Image: Courtesy Mr Porter
SGD 2101
This stainless steel watch by Oris that’s also marked with a day-date window is a Swiss watch that’s powered by the brand’s in-house automatic winding movement with a power reserve of 38 hours. The design has a multi-piece stainless steel bracelet with a stainless steel grey dial topped with a sapphire glass crystal. The hands, indices and Arabic numerals are all Superluminova coated.
Image: Courtesy Mr Porter
SGD 4029
Equipped with Japanese solar quartz movement and 5X53 calibre, the Seiko Astron Quartz watch is fashioned in stunning titanium hard coating that can amp up any look you decide to don. From the sophisticated band to the black dial with a luminous glow-in-the-dark coating on hands and markers, everything makes this watch a fashion statement in itself. This antimagnetic and water-resistant watch shows local time in two time zones of your choice, has a perpetual calendar including leap years, has a power reserve indicator and can be charged with almost all light sources.
Image: Courtesy Zalora
SGD 2884
A simplistic and dressy chain watch for men running on an automatic self-winding movement with calibre MB 24.17, the Montblanc Star Legacy Automatic Date reflects what understated class truly is. Fashioned in stainless steel, the watch has a refined silver-white dial marked with the signature exploding star guilloché pattern, the ‘fillet sauté’ guilloché motif, leaf-shaped hands, a railway track and Arabic numerals. The 39 millimetre water-resistant case features a crown for date and time adjustments and even manual winding.
Image: Courtesy Mr Porter
SGD 13504
The Pasha de Cartier chronograph is powered by a mechanical movement with automatic winding and calibre 1904-CH MC. The gorgeousness of this timepiece lies in its 41 millimetre case that has an anthracite flinqué dial with blued-steel diamond-shaped hands and luminous white Arabic numerals and indices. The case also features fluted crown protector, crown and push-pieces set with synthetic spinels. The watch showcases time, has a date window and a chronograph function with 12 hour, 30 minute and 60 second counters.
Image: Courtesy Mr Porter
SGD 21967
With a unique combination of both round and cushion shape in the signature Piaget aesthetic, Polo Chronograph Watch has an anthracite grey horizontal guilloché dial and a steel bracelet. The 42 millimetre dial features luminescent hour markers and indices, a trotteuse hand and dauphine hands along with 30 minute and 12 hour chronograph counters. It has the Piaget 1160P self-winding movement and a crown on the case for date and time adjustments and manual winding.
Image: Courtesy Mr Porter
SGD 18771
Crafted in a contemporary make that also transcends time and generations is the Alpine Eagle 41 by Chopard. It is an iteration of the St Moritz, the first watch created by Karl-Friedrich Scheufele who is also the co-president of the brand. It is made with Lucent Steel A223 which is an ultra-resistant, light-reflecting metal. Powered by the Chopard 01.01-C calibre, a self-winding mechanical movement, the design features a galvanised Bernia grey sunburst dial with Rhodium-plated luminescent indice and Roman numerals. The watch is water-resistant for up to 100 metres.
Image: Courtesy Mr Porter
SGD 2160
Hailing from Citizen’s Promaster Sky collection is this chain watch for men which is a radio-controlled timepiece apt for jetsetters and frequent flyers. It can be charged by any light source and has an insufficient charge warning function, overcharge prevention function, power reserve indicator and power saving function as well. This is the perfect watch that features a perpetual calendar with 24 world cities time, alarm, chronograph counters and water-resistance of up to 200 metres.
Image: Courtesy Zalora
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: A chain watch is a timeless style that has always been in vogue and will continue to do so unlike any other passing trend. You can never look out of trend when wearing a chain watch.
Answer: What makes a chain watch stand out is its neutrality and ability to be styled with all kinds of fits for every type of occasion. From formal and semi-formal attire to casual apparel and even a streetwear sports outfit, a chain watch can amp up any look and style it with its opulence.
Answer: Some of the most expensive chain watches for men include the Paul Newman Rolex Daytona (priced at approximately SGD 2,50,01,515.50) followed by the Jacob & Co. Billionaire Watch (priced at approximately SGD 1,55,37,665).
Answer: You can buy the best chain watches for men through the brand’s official websites or portals that sell luxury watches online such as Mr. Porter, Jomashop, Selfridges, Zalora, and Farfetch. Some sites provide special offers too at times, especially during the festive season.