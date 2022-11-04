For how they’re a harmonious blend of functionality and understated luxuriousness, stainless steel or chain watches for men are one of the most popular timepieces in the luxury watch landscape. Often also crafted in titanium and gold, a chain watch is an essential that no watch collection is ever complete without.

It is one of the most coveted styles spanning a range of eclectic and voguish designs that also fulfils specific purposes apart from being the most impressive dress watch too. For instance, fashioned in anti-corrosive and water-resistant material are dive watches that help divers explore the depths of the sea in the most stylish way. Similarly, made in a robust and sturdy make are steel sports watches for adventure enthusiasts.

From new launches flagging the watch market every now and then to existing iconic pieces flaring up the resale market, these men’s watches make for an eternal fashion statement that can never dwindle down. Additionally, constant research and innovation, design development in terms of dials, bezels and bracelet material and upgraded movements have further added to their quintessence.

How to choose the best chain watches for men?

Owing to a wide variety of chain watches for men available in the market, choosing the perfect piece that suits one’s style aesthetics and necessities can be a nerve-racking task. And to make it a fuss-free experience, here are a few things that you can consider before buying one for yourself.

The material

Generally, chain watches are made of stainless steel in different grades that are classified into different categories like 200, 300 and 900 as per their composition of steel and non-steel materials. This is done to prevent rusting as steel is prone to natural rusting over time.

Apart from stainless steel, other materials including titanium, gold and ceramics are also used to make chain watches. For instance, Seiko Astron Quartz (Buy it for SGD 4,029 on Zalora) is crafted in titanium hard coating and looks absolutely stunning.

The bracelet type

Chain watches come in a myriad of bracelet styles including the Oyster, the Jubilee, the President and the Milanese. Each bracelet style lends a distinctive look. So pick one that you feel looks the most flattering on your wrist.

The occasion

The type of chain watch you should buy also depends on why you need it and where you’re going to wear it. For instance, if you’re an adventurer or an athlete, a steel sports watch with different complications and functions that aids you in your pursuits would be an ideal choice. Especially since such watches are water, dust and crack-resistant and have an anti-corrosive coating. If you’re looking for a watch to don on social occasions, a dressy watch like the Piaget Polo Chronograph Watch (Buy it for SGD 21,967 on Mr Porter) would be a great pick.

The watch movement

Watches are generally equipped with a quartz (battery operated) or a self-winding automatic type of mechanical movement. Some watches are also powered by solar energy and light sources. While both types of watch movements are common, what you choose depends on your preference.

Check out some of the best chain watches for men

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Fernando Arcos/Pexels)