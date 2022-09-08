Cillian Murphy has moved through life making his own bold decisions. In his latest campaign film for Montblanc, he’s on the move inspiring you to make your mark

Cillian Murphy is one of those ʻquirkyʼ celebrities. He’s famous but in one of life’s great ironies, we know very little about him. “Secretive” was how the Irish Mirror described him, and he has built a creative life completely on his own terms.

One of the most talented actors ever to hail from the Emerald Isle, Murphy was the lead singer, guitarist and lyricist of the rock band The Sons of Mr. Green Genes when he began studying law at University College Cork in 1996. He failed his first-year exams because he “had no ambitions to do it” and also because he was “busy with his band”; eventually, he turned down a record deal in the late ʼ90s and started his stage career in a number of small plays and independent movies.

“IT’S EASY TO QUESTION WHETHER YOU HAVE TAKEN THE RIGHT DIRECTION IN LIFE AND WONDER WHAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN IF YOU HAD TAKEN ANOTHER PATH. WHILE THE WAY WE MOVE CERTAINLY DEFINES US, THIS CAMPAIGN ULTIMATELY REVEALS THAT IF YOU DO WHAT MOVES YOU AND REALLY MEANS SOMETHING TO YOU, THEN YOU ARE LIKELY TRAVELLING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION.”– MONTBLANC MARK MAKER CILLIAN MURPHY

Then in the early 2000s, Murphy made his mark in huge blockbuster movies including Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later Anthony Minghella’s Cold Mountain and Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins. Despite the fact he quickly became one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, it was Murphy’s performance as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders that truly earned him global appeal. Yet, he remains one of the world’s most unassuming personalities.

Earlier this year, he told The Observer UK that he “doesn’t go out much” and is relieved when people are “underwhelmed” when meeting him. He has had huge issues with fans taking photos of him without asking while he’s going about his everyday life, whether that be in Dublin, London or LA, admitting that he can’t help but feel embarrassed by it sometimes.

As far as personalities who have left such an indelible impact on the world, it almost feels as if Murphy has made his mark while not trying to leave his own personal one.

Today, under the banner of Montblanc’s What Moves You Makes You global brand platform, Murphy is working with the brand to inspire people to live a life of purpose and passion, leaving a mark on the world by following what truly moves them.

The “On The Move” campaign articulates a new vision of mobility that is at the heart of the brand’s DNA featuring the Montblanc Mark Maker and actor who has moved through life making his own bold decisions, choosing his own direction on his own, if meandering, path to success.

In the hero film, Murphy can be seen moving through a world that moves in a different direction to everyone else’s. By doing so, he reveals that following one’s passions is likely the right direction to move in.

Finely crafted companions to inspire people to follow their own path and accompany them on their journey, the campaign features products from Montblanc’s brand-new collections. Murphy is seen sporting the Montblanc Extreme 3.0 backpack with climbing inspired lock. Further products featured include a StarWalker BlackCosmos writing instrument, the new Summit 3 smartwatch and the 1858 GMT watch.

(Images: Montblanc)