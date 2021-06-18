City Bloomers: The Ballon Bleu de Cartier & Pasha de Cartier
18 Jun 2021
These Cartier classics are timeless expressions of elegance and performance
Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch, 40mm, automatic movement, in steel and leather, S$8,350
Pasha de Cartier chronograph watch, 41mm, hand-wound mechanical movement in steel with interchangeable metal and leather strap, S$13,600
Keeping with its extraordinary legacy of haute horlogerie, Cartier’s re-launched timepieces are a perfect hybrid of elegance and performance. Created for the individual with bold ambitions, the ‘Ballon Bleu’ and ‘Pasha de Cartier’ respectively are amplified by originality, with a powerful presence for the wearer, telling the perfect story of history, present, and future all at once.
Photos Shawn Paul; Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo; Makeup & Hair Hongling using Laura Mercier and Kevin Murphy, respectively; Photography Assistance Melvin Leong; Fashion Assistance Vanessa Ng; Models Aloysius/ Now Model Management + O’Neal/AVE