TAG Heuer debuts a trio of edgy, playful Formula 1 chronographs in vibrant green, yellow and red.

Evocative of the racetrack, the new TAG Heuer Formula 1 collection captures the spirit of the first TAG Heuer Formula 1 pieces from the 1980s, which were celebrated for their cool colours and character. The 2022 novelties boldly express TAG Heuer’s love for speed, adrenaline and audacious design.

Green, yellow and red have been signature motorsport colours for decades; they carry on the legacy of the race car livery colours established in the Interwar era and which indicated the nation of origin of the car, its driver, or its team: British Racing Green, or for yellow and gold, Rosso Corsa Italian red, and more. These traditional colours officially ruled the track until the 1970s and has since endured the test of time on flags, lights, track markings, team liveries, etc.

The updated design codes of the three pieces are assertive and fun, with a harmonious and dynamic play of contrasting colours and subtle unique details for each reference for a cool statement look that will make a lasting impression. The 43mm fine-brushed, stainless-steel case features pushbuttons at 2 and 4 o’clock and a strong, black PVD steel fixed tachymeter-scale bezel with positive numerals. The case-back reveals a checkered flag motif, sign of a successfully completed race.

For optimal clarity and balance, each colored piece features slightly different details. On the green edition the indexes and hands are black with white Super-LumiNova, the central hand is lacquered white, and the chronograph sub-counters are circled in red. On the yellow edition, the indexes are black with white Super-LumiNova, the hours and minutes hands are black, and the central hand is lacquered red. And for the red edition the hands and indexes are rhodium-plated with white Super-LumiNova, the central hand is lacquered white, and the chronograph sub-counters are circled in white.

Together the three chronographs form a vibrant assortment that will delight racing enthusiasts and lovers of cool statement sports watches that complement their bold personality. The new TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph is available in TAG Heuer boutiques, on the brand’s e-commerce websites and at select retail partners.

(Images: TAG Heuer)