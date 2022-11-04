Cortina Watch CEO Jeremy Lim: Watch This

Cortina is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, given its history almost as old as Singapore has been independent, their legacy has since it growing from a single multi brand boutique in Colombo court in the 70s into a sprawling regional network in addition to opening Singaporean eyes to Patek Philippe and Rolex. At the height of the pandemic (on the eve of their 50th anniversary), Cortina acquired Sincere Watch for S$84.7 million, which it paid for in cash. Suffice it to say, Cortina’s impact on the Singaporean consumer is undeniable and with Sincere in their stable, their ability to offer a qualitative portfolio of watch brands has made them an undeniable, unavoidable presence in the market.

How do you think cortina has shaped the taste of Singaporean watch consumers?

I think it is more accurate to say that Singaporeans have shaped a retailer to satisfy their need for watches.In the past, there was no information readily available to the general consumer. Today, there’s an abundance of information on the internet.

What we used to do was present uninformed customers in terms of what watches we had and our recommendations based on their preferences. Our role today, is one of enhancing the knowledge of an already knowledgeable customer. This gives us a bit of pressure to keep up as the Singaporean watch enthusiast is seriously passionate and so educated and our sales associates can also be stymied by some of the questions because their training is not so in depth with over 1000 models in the boutique.

Our role has evolved to simply having that watch so that the customer can have a touch and feel, as much as they know about the watch theoretically. Activating the watch functions are an invaluable touch point.

Where a multi brand retailer today is very different from what we were in the past. Service and experience becomes paramount, that is the challenge.

You raise a good point that consumers shape how retailers do merchandising. Do you consider it as part of your responsibility to expose people to more than the brands they are familiar with?

Ultimately, this is two-way communication. There will be customers who are insistent on specific models that it is very difficult to move them from one product of the same brand to another. First, my guys need to be engaging but customers also need to be open to exploring other brands. There are a few categories of consumers – some are really passionate for a specific brand and then there are those who are ready to explore brands they didn’t know of. We do try but we have to be careful because some take offense due to the fact that there are shortages in supply and they think we are trying to divert their attention. We are there to give you a give experience, you don’t even have to buy, just be ready to explore.

For us, the more brands a customer knows, this can be cultivated to more sales because what we can offer becomes more than the two or three brand favourites they usually know. Some will buy for status, some buy for a specific look, some like it for a fact that they are brand loyal. Watch collecting is boundless, it’s more than an instrument of timekeeping. Some even rely on the phone for the time and it’s merely an accessory for the wrist.

In the late 18th and 19th century, the watchmakers were there for a functional purpose. Today, the manufacturers are reviving a craft in terms of the highest specifications of watchmaking with over 200 years of evolution. Today, we are selling art. We are buying know-how.

It’s a status symbol and also it is emblematic of know-how and craft. Yet, there are models today that are increasingly becoming commodities, is that a danger to retailers?