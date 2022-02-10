Couple Watches That Are Perfect For Valentine’s Day

Not that you need a specific day to give your loved ones gifts but Valentine’s Day is one such occasion when a present or two for that special someone is a good idea. Along with a perfect Valentine’s Day gift, you can also shower your partner with warm embraces, a weekend getaway, or luxurious gifts.

Maybe you can let your valentine know that the time spent with them really matters. Because it is not about the journey, it is the company that makes life worthwhile. Then why not give him or her a luxury watch as it symbolises the gift of time.

Can love be a heart motif watch with two sapphire crystals combined with diamond hour markers? Why not?

We have handpicked some luxury watches that will suit the special occasion and delight your partner in time.

Here are some beautiful couple watches for Valentine’s Day

Cartier

The Ballon Bleu de Cartier in 18k rose gold will definitely look classy on his wrist as you both go for a dinner date. To top it off, the 40 mm watch has a fluted crown set with a cabochon sapphire that really gives it a stylish look. It also comes with automatic movement, making it a perfect gift for your loved one.

What accompanies the his wristwatch is this purple leather-strap Ballon Bleu de Cartier timepiece which comes with a beautiful rose gold case set. It is studded with 115 diamonds, which totals up to 0.94 carats and stands out when worn by her.This 33 mm watch for ladies features roman numerals that are guided with automatic movement.

Jaeger LeCoultre

If you are looking for a Valentine’s Day watch for your man who likes dramatic wrist pieces, you can check out the Reverso Tribute Duoface watch. The iconic watch features a stainless steel case of 47 X 28.3 mm dimensions which looks ravishing with blue, sunrayed -brushed front dial and is equipped with manual winding movement. What makes the cut is the two time zones display and a practical day/night indicator.

Similarly, if your lady luck prefers a classic timepiece, she’s going to love this 35.78 x 21mm Reverse Classic Monoface wristwatch.The quartz movement model boasts of an elegant blue leather strap which looks as surreal as the blue ocean. The unique aspect of this wrist watch is the vertical satin dial with an opaline center that makes it a must-have.

Omega

The 40 mm Omega De Ville Tresor Co-Axial Master Chronometer will definitely be a wonderful addition to his watch collection. It is offered with a thin and elegant case that is supported by a blue leather strap. May we add that the dial has a date window at 6 o’clock, while the hands and the indexes are plated with 18k white gold.

The 33 mm Omega De Ville Tresor Quartz will impress the lady of your life with its unique and modern design. The stainless steel case has diamonds curving on each side that subtly accentuate the roman numerals and rhodium-plated hands. The blue strap made with leather gives a comfortable fit on the wrist when worn.

Hermès

You cannot go wrong on Valentine’s Day with a Cape Cod watch for him. The 33 x 33 mm steel case with opaline silvered dial will have a lasting impression. More so, the short Barenia calfskin strap fits well with the steel tongue buckle. The strap is made in natural material and is interchangeable so that it matches different outfits and occasions.

If you are exploring Hermès women’s collection, we suggest considering their Cape Cod watch for her. The watch is made of 23 x 23 mm steel case and is set with striking 50 diamonds (0.04 carats). Its leather strap is short and boasts of natural Barenia calfskin material in tanned colour. The quartz movement is Swiss made, ensuring precision and accuracy of time because it matters for the busy you.

Harry Winston

The way to your man’s heart can definitely be through an Emerald 33 mm watch. Harry Winston offers this watch with a brown alligator leather bracelet and 18k rose gold buckle. One look at its18k rose gold case will have a strong impression on you. Its stylish dial is made of silver opaline and 18k gold indexes and emerald applique.

If you want to match ‘his’ watch with ‘hers’, we highly recommend the Harry Winston Emerald watch. The practical aspects of the wrist piece include the accuracy of the quartz movement and the HW1040 caliber. Along with a mother-of-pearl dial, its case and bracelet are made of 18k rose gold material, making it a fabulous accessory for any woman who owns the luxury timepiece.

Chopard

This Valentine’s Day, gift him an L.U.C. Perpetual T which is stamped with elegance and purpose. Designed in 18k rose gold, this watch is studded with baguette diamonds on its 43 mm case set. It has been given the Poincon de Geneve quality hallmark and Certified Chronometer certifications. The exceptional timepiece has a brown alligator leather strap and foldable buckle.

For women, be awe-struck with the L.U.C Flying T Twin Ladies watch. Its stunning dial is designed in textured white mother-of-pearl and gold-plated Arabic numerals. The 35 mm diameter watch is available with an 18k ethical rose gold case, a glossy blue strap and a pin buckle making it a favourite for many. This model also has a diamond-set platinum variant.

Piaget

The Altiplano Ultimate Automatic watch is an impressive luxury watch in the men series. With a 41 mm diameter, the case is made of 18k white gold. Representing novelty, the watch comes in ultra-thin self-winding mechanical movement. But what we really liked about it was its intricate design giving the Piaget watch a contemporary aesthetic.

The Altiplano watch appeals to the feminine sensibilities with its 35 mm, 18k rose gold set case. It is studded with approximately 0.49 carats of 76 brilliant-cut diamonds on the case adding to its attractiveness. It is offered with an interchangeable strap and is engraved with ultra-thin self-winding mechanical movement making it a treasured gift.

Rolex

Datejust 36 is the latest addition to Rolex’s classic watches for men. The 36 mm Oyster case has a distinct Olive green dial which eases readability and makes the watch alluring. Its Oystersteel material is said to be corrosion proof, while the oyster bracelet affirm form and purpose. It is one of the most recommended Valentine’s Day watches.

In the latest styles for women, we really got enchanted by Lady-Datejust in Rolex watch collections. The sophisticated 28 mm Oyster case is integrated with a diamond-set bezel. It is made of 18k yellow gold and is offered on a glamorous President bracelet. So, your search for a sleek and enduring watch ends here.

