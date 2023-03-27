With its new Antarctique Titanium Dark Sector, Czapek & Cie has gone back to basics and kept things simple. But in doing so, they’ve created something truly elevated.

By keeping to the Caliber SXH5 that has the Antarctique series so well since its conception in 2020, they’ve also kept a powerful movement, noted for its seven skeletonized bridges, the four gold masselotte weights of the free-sprung balance wheel, and its impressive 60 hours of power reserve, which is more than most luxury sports watches.

The central aesthetic of the Dark Sector combines the three-hand complication and the silver double row of lightly arched parallel segments with gaps at every hour index. Both features are set against a smooth sea of anthracite grey. At every hour, the sword-shaped hour hand points to the gaps like a ship seeking entrance into a harbour.

“The idea is simple, but requires great precision to execute,” notes Czapek’s CEO Xavier de Roquemaurel.

The model’s name ‘Dark Sector’ is inspired by the Dark Sector Laboratory in the South Pole, and the anthracite grey is reminiscent of the dark Antarctic skies over the lab. Paired with the brushed titanium bracelet, it is an instant classic, with an understated elegance that discerning collectors will deeply appreciate.

The watch weighs in at a barely-noticeable 95 grams. Combined with the sleek silhouette of the 40.5 by 10.6mm case, this is one of Czapek’s most sublime pieces.

Like we said earlier – no frills, just pure magic.

Specs

Case 40.5mm titanium case, sapphire crystal glass-box with anti-reflective treatment, water resistance of 120m

Movement in-house self-winding mechanical Calibre SXH5, Swiss lever escapement, variable-inertia balance fitted with four gold inertia-blocks, power reserve of 60 hours on single barrel

Price CHF 32,000