Back To Slideshow

The Porsche Design Custom-Built Chronograph is inspired by the Cayenne to make every moment of your drive unique.

Focusing on Form and Function

The Porsche Cayenne represents the epitome of classic Porsche design DNA. Equipped with further enhanced standard options, take every drive to a new level of sophistication and experience the perfect combination of comfort, style and performance. Pair this striking luxury SUV with an exclusive chronograph for an instant stylish and sleek upgrade.

Made exclusively for the Cayenne owners in Malaysia, this Porsche Design Custom-Built Chronograph is available for personalization. Porsche owners in Singapore though can still get their hands on a selection of timepieces at the official dealer’s website.

The Perfect Two

Inspired by the Cayenne, the Porsche Design Custom-Built Chronograph is made to elevate every moment of your drive with the Cayenne. The coloured ring on the dial is customizable based on the exterior colours of the Cayenne, preferred options for the hands and personalized engraving.

Tap into your creative side by mixing and matching your chronograph, you can either choose to pair the same coloured ring on the dial with your Cayenne or be bold and pick a contrasting colour. Select from these three available exterior colours: Jet Black, Carrara White, or Agate Grey.

Performance meets Versatility

Forged out of titanium, the Porsche Design Custom-Built Chronograph boasts the same strength as stainless steel at just nearly half its weight, allowing for maximum comfort and style for different occasions, whether it’s outdoor activities or formal events – the ultimate timepiece for standing the test of everyday wear.

Luxury is in the Details

Add your own personal touch to reflect your style with the custom-built chronograph that includes a personalized engraving service according to your specifications, making it a one-of-a-kind timepiece.

Photography by Xerxes Lee/Awesome Image; assisted by Din & Tjzaki; videography by Threebox Production; art direction by Joyce Lim; grooming by Eranthe Loo; modelling by Shawn Zod / Attitude Models & Production