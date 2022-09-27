Breitling and Singapore Airlines have collaborated on a pair of limited edition Navitimer watches and it’s a match made in the skies.

One of my favourite pages in KrisShop is the Batik Label. It’s quite easy to get to the page from the navigation bar– look under “Concept Stores”. There, you will find goods crafted in exclusive collaborations between Singapore Airlines (SIA) and local and international ateliers and artisans.

These goods are stamped with SIA’s iconic floral motif or logo, combining the intricate techniques and expertise of these designers with one of Singapore’s most instantly recognisable brand visuals. You’ll find goods including mahjong sets, face masks, tote bags, leather passport sleeves and even watches.

It’s not just the quality of the goods and their resonant design that draws me to the Batik Label. It’s the very fact that it’s a local institution pushing the envelope in how local brands can creatively collaborate and work together to reach a wider, more globalised audience.

Pure Navitimer

KrisShop CEO Chris Pok puts it best. “We’ve always taken pride in being a heritage-rich, local label, and feel strongly about bringing our crafts and capabilities to the rest of the world.” One of the most notable collaborators in the Batik Label is Swiss watchmaker Breitling.

Breitling is the pioneer of the navigational tool watch and has been, throughout its 138-year history, a favourite within the aviation industry. They’ve introduced watches designed for those who take to the skies, such as the Aviator, the Aerospace, the Emergency (the first watch that came with a built-in distress beacon) and the Navitimer.

Each one, in different ways, provides pilots and navigators with the tools they needed to, so to speak, elevate their work. Seventy years after they introduced the Navitimer pilot’s watch, Breitling has teamed up with SIA and its travel retailer, KrisShop, to create two limited-edition interpretations of their iconic timepiece: the Navitimer B01 Chronograph 41 Singapore Airlines Limited Edition, and the Navitimer Automatic 38 Singapore Airlines Limited Edition.

Both feature blue dials the same shade as the airline’s brand colour and incorporate the SIA brand in various other ways. The Navitimer Automatic 38 comes with a special caseback engraved with the SIA batik motif, along with the SIA logo and the proclamation that the watch is “one of 100”. The Navitimer B01 Chronograph 41, meanwhile, features the SIA logo engraved on its crown.

Other than that, the watches are unmistakably Navitimers, featuring the iconic circular slide rules, the notched bezel and the eye-catching rose-gold baton indexes. On a more technical level, they are both powered by movements certified by the COSC (Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètres), the foremost authority on Swiss watchmaking.

The Navitimer B01 Chronograph 41 Singapore Airlines Limited Edition, for example, features the self-winding Breitling Manufacture Calibre 01, while the Navitimer Automatic 38 comes with the similarly self-winding Breitling 17. Both are classy, technically impressive timepieces, and would be appealing to SIA staff, fans of the airline and watch collectors with a preference for aviation chronometers.

Timely Collaboration

It was a collaboration that produced two welcome additions to the premium watch market. For Breitling, it cemented their status as a brand with a deep, rich heritage, but with delightfully modern sensibilities. With the new Limited Editions, the 138-year-old watchmaker shows its penchant for the iconic and elevates its reputation within the aviation industry, and with watch enthusiasts in Singapore.

For SIA, having partnered with Breitling for many years (as any of you who have looked through their in-flight catalogue can attest to), this was a good way to showcase their creative collaborations and elevate KrisShop and its amazing Batik Label. If you look at the spirit and identity behind these brands, it’s clear that this was a match made in the skies.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with Singapore Airlines and KrisShop,” Alvin Soon, President of Breitling Asia, says. “This is a partnership united by a passion for aviation and an unwavering commitment to quality and precision. We are proud to say it was a truly collaborative effort between Breitling’s design department, pilots from Singapore Airlines and the KrisShop team.”

We can’t help but rejoice that this partnership happened, and we canʼt wait to see what the Batik Label will conjure up next. Whatever it is, we’re sure it’ll be pure class.

BREITLING NAVITIMER B01 CHRONOGRAPH 41 SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED EDITION

PRICE + SPECS

Case 41 mm stainless steel, with glare-proof cambered sapphire glass and 30 metres water resistance

Movement Self-winding Breitling Manufacture Calibre 01 with 70-hour power reserve

Price S$13,037

Limited to 100 pieces

BREITLING NAVITIMER AUTOMATIC 38 SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED EDITION

PRICE + SPECS

Case 38 mm stainless steel, with glare-proof cambered sapphire glass and 30 metres water resistance

Movement Self-winding Breitling 17 with 38-hour power reserve

Price S$7,336

Limited to 100 pieces

(Images: Breitling)