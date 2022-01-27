Franck Muller Vanguard Casablanca: A True Incarnation Of A Sober Refinement

Founded in 1992, the House of Franck Muller is one of the most acclaimed independent watch conglomerates in contemporary watchmaking. Through the years, the Maison has perpetually found new ways to reinvent itself, putting Franck Muller at the heart of Haute Horlogerie. Besides the Maison’s long-time supporters, many younger fashion enthusiasts and dapper men these days are seen donning the opulent watches, appreciating the effortlessly chic and debonair appeal. Understanding the needs of these new fans and long-time collectors, the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer launched a new Casablanca line that nods at the classic series.

Named The Vanguard Casablanca, this modish collection follows the original Franck Muller’s Cintrée Curvex Casablanca and is infused with a 21st-century savoir. Like the prequel, this series sees a stainless steel Vanguard case intrinsic to the house, unique contouring of Franck Muller’s perfected tonneau design and art-deco inspired numerals.

While it echos the design philosophy of the inaugural series, new updates distinguish them from the original collection.

New Case Size

A SEA exclusive, the V43 is a new dimension in the Franck Muller repertoire. “We’ve developed a brand new case size that bears the distinctive style and codes of the brand, and that our collectors have desired for a long time,” said General Manager of Franck Muller, Garrik Low. Both honouring the Maison’s heritage and satiating the needs of fans, the introduction of this dimension also means the collection will fit more wrists; both V41 and V43 iterations are available for purchase. Regardless of your bulk, you’ll definitely find what you need in this Vanguard Casablanca collection.

Colour Options

Besides your classic black and brown, the collection also tapped on idiosyncratic colours such as salmon. A fourth special boutique edition in a black dial with blue accents tops off the series. Inspired by the movie and city, Casablanca, and the inaugural collection, the four colourways are innately sophisticated and versatile while they each embody a different personality.

While they all are undoubtedly robust and ever-so stylish, the black and salmon styles take centre stage. Unlike the other two colour iterations, these two styles see the inclusion of Super-LumiNova C3 hands and numerals, proffering a luminous glow in the dark after exposure to light.

Display Features and Intricate Details

Innovation is at the forefront of all Franck Muller’s collections, especially this Vanguard Casablanca. This series sees a small date aperture added across all colourways, and a central chronograph second hand, with a 30-minute totaliser and small seconds, counter at 3 and 9 o’clock, respectively. Available in a classic time-and-date model and a chronograph version powered by the self-winding calibre 2880, these watches pack a punch. The Vanguard-style compass points and angled skeleton hands with an arrow-shaped second hand proffer a modish appeal while making them a statement and staple piece that we all need in our accessories arsenal.

Stylish, comfortable and aesthetically pleasing, the watches from Franck Muller will never fall short of expectations; loyal celebrity fans like Jay-Z and Cristiano Ronaldo can testify. Discover the new Vanguard Casablanca here or at your nearby Franck Muller boutiques and authorised retailers.

Credits

Photography: Franz Navarrete; Photography Assistance: Yann Cloitre; HMUA: Zoel Tee; Model: Mako / Mannequin Studio; Stylist: Amos Chin; Outfits: Burberry, Versace, Sandro and Ralph Lauren; Video: Franck Muller