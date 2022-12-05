Franck Muller’s Vanguard Skeleton Colour Dreams Lights Up The Imagination

During the horological arms race, serious watchmakers have embarked on developing a retinue of high complications to showcase their prowess. Having accomplished everything from perpetual calendars to gyrotourbillons, Franck Muller casts its artisanal eye towards making the ordinary utterly extraordinary by way of ingenious application of kaleidoscopic rendering of bridges in a movement with seven days power reserve.

Exclusive to Southeast Asia, the Frank Muller Vanguard Skeleton Colour Dreams immediately captures the imagination with burst of colour, a touch of engineering ingenuity, and a generous serving of personality. It emanates colourful joie de vivre, exemplifying Frank Muller’s place as a Maison that embraces boldness and creativity. With the Vanguard Skeleton iteration, it has become a multidimensional masterpiece by the Master of Complications. This time, its dazzling chromatic heart is encased in the new V43 case (under 81g including the strap), dark, extremely lightweight, hand-buffed and with striations and patterns unique to each watch.

This is due to creation process of the CarboTech material it is made of, a carbon fibre-based material that has been compressed with a high-end polymer for 9 hours at 120 degrees Celcius. The result is a case that alludes to obsidian and wood finishes. It’s a truly gorgeous effect, one that provides the perfect platform for the skeletonised, multicoloured dial to truly stand out. The Colour Dreams has come a long way since it debuted in 2000.

And indeed, the truly standout feature of the timepiece is the satin-finished, electroplated aluminium bridges of its movement. It comes in an array of signature hues: the bold red of the barrel bridge, proudly bearing the Maison’s name, the understated green balance wheel, the gold-yellow plate of the seconds counter, among elements of violet, orange and blue.

The play with colour continues as collectors are allowed to choose between vivid red, orange and yellow inserts into the side.

The ‘SEVEN DAYS’ etched in the watch’s signature colours at the bottom of the face isn’t just a cute nod to how many days there are in a week – it is an indicator of the Vanguard Skeleton Colour Dreams’ incredible 7-day power reserve. It looks like a collector’s item, and functions as one as well, a watch you can keep on display between the right occasions to adorn it on your wrist.

For all the talk about its form, the Vanguard Skeleton Colour Dreams hides a highly functional heart. It is powered by the MVT FM 1740-VS10 movement, featuring a dynamic escapement that runs at 18,000vph and the twin barrels responsible for its incredible power reserve.

The movement is a thing of wonder, highlighting that even in simplicity, there’s tremendous complexity, living up to the Maison’s reputation as Master of Complications, with 175 immaculately assembled components, working seamlessly together

To finish the overall playful-luxe feel of the timepiece is the alligator leather with rubber strap and its brushed black PVD-coated folding buckle. At a mid-sized 43mm, it fits the wrists of both ladies and gentlemen.

Ultimately, this Southeast Asia exclusive is a labour of love for Franck Muller. The Maison claims, “We are tearing up the rules and challenging the norms in watchmaking as we revive one of Franck Muller’s most audacious designs.” All we can do is nod, be impressed and say, “Keep at it, please.”

Specs

Movement MVT FM 1740-VS10, skeletonised manual winding with 7-day power reserve

Case Hand-brushed carbon Vanguard case 42.5mm with choice of red, orange or yellow inserts on the sides. Sapphire cover and caseback. Water resistant to 30 metres

Price Upon Request