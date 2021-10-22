When it comes to affordable rugged timepieces, the G-Shock remains the quintessential icon. The first model, the DW-5000C arrived in 1983, but it would take Casio 35 years to elevate the model in the form of full metal. It now takes another evolutionary step with the GMW-B5000TVA.

Metal G-Shocks made their debut in 2018, as part of the 35th anniversary of the iconic model. The treatment provided an opportunity for G-Shock to move into ‘luxe’ territory providing buyers with all the best attributes of the model with the added benefit of a metal skin.

Full Metal Jacket

Retaining the symbolic square design, the timepiece was reinvented with a full-metal shock-resistant structure and the latest advanced functions, including Smartphone Link. G-Shock marketed the model as ‘toughness dressed in elegance’. It was an instant success, and the 5000-series has now become part of the regular collection.

Now G-Shock has embarked on the next chapter of its full metal series with the GMW-B5000TVA. The newest addition to the square full metal 5000 series in titanium is inspired by the virtual world. Upon closer inspection, the bezel and the band have laser etching of the specification of this watch.

The laser-bored holes reveal the red coloured fine resin component. These give the watch bold and futuristic look. Also, crafted out of titanium the timepiece is also significantly lighter compared to other 5000 Series G-Shocks. It weighs a mere 106 grams.

As an added twist, the surface is applied diamond like coating for ware resistance, which also gifts it a more luxurious appeal. In terms of functions, this watch can be linked to your phone and gives you automatic time adjustment, world time setting, and many more functions that are easy to use through the G-Shock connected app.

Like other in the collection, the watch also has the original Casio Tough Solar power system, Multiband 6 radio wave reception, and full-auto LED backlight.

The Casio G-Shock GMW-B5000TVA will be made available in November 2021 and will retail for S$2259. Further details here.

(Images: G-Shock)