The new G-Shock National Day Watch has landed just in time to celebrate Singapore’s Independence Day. Designed by local artist Toby (a.k.a Tobyato), the commemorative timepiece is based on the AW-500BB-4EDR revival of the first analog G-Shock AW-500.

In terms of the design, the G-Shock National Day Watch arrives in striking red, with a powerful white lion designed by Toby. The watch also features his logo are printed and is presented in a specially designed box with the lion design.

Discussing the theme of the design of the new watch, Toby reveals that Singapore is more than just a home to him. “As an artist, Singapore is the place that allowed me to pursue my passions and dreams. It is the place that helped me become the creative I am today. I will always be grateful for this place I call home.”

Celebrating all things Singapore, the artist used the nation’s colours of red and white to create a design that shows his gratitude to this tough, small resilient island home.

Functions & Details

G-Shock is the standard bearer for tough watches, practically cornering the market when it was first launched in 1983. The company has made technologically advanced watches its calling card for almost 40 years.

These watches are not only known for its resistance to gravity, freezing temperatures, high water pressure and magnetic fields but they are also built to last forever. The new G-Shock National Day Watch carries with it the same DNA along with essential everyday functions.

Based on the AW-500BB-4EDR, the watch features shock-resistant construction, and is water resistant to 200m. It is equipped with an electro-luminescent afterglow backlight and sports timekeeping functionality such as dual time, daily alarm, full auto-calendar (to year 2099), 12/24-hour format and stopwatch. It boasts a battery life of 7 years.

The G-Shock National Day Watch is priced at S$219 and will be available online only for CASIO ID members from 27 July 2021. The watch will be launched island wide at all G-Shock Stores from 1 August 2021.

In addition, from 1 August 2021, there will be a special installation at G-Shock MBS Premium for consumers to discover more about the watch and this collaboration with Tobyato.

(Images: G-Shock Singapore)