G-Shock Unveils MTG With Golden Tiger Motif To Celebrate The Year Of The Tiger

By: Richard Augustin, Jan 19 2022 12:02 pm

The arrival of the tiger this Chinese New Year has seen numerous brands releasing motifs and designs dedicated to the zodiac animal. G-Shock has also thrown its name into the arena with the launch of an MTG timepiece with Golden Tiger Motif for 2022.

G-Shock MTG Tiger watch

The release of a new MTG-B1000CX designed in golden tiger motif by G-Shock is timely to celebrate the beginning of 2022. Designed with festive elements, the bezel, band, and other stainless-steel parts of this special edition timepiece arrive with a gold ion-plated (IP) finish.

With the zodiac animal being the focus of the design, G-Shock has adorned the MTG with tiger stripes engraved by a laser, which mimics the effect of a beautiful golden tiger coat. Tiger-like stripes are also seen on the black face of the watch with red colour hour markers offering a stunning contrast. Both the case as well as the band combine to help express the dignified look of the rare and noble golden tiger.

Perfect for those constantly on the go, the MTG-B1000 can be linked to your phone and gives you automatic time adjustment, world time setting, and many more functions that are easy to use through the G-Shock connected app. The watch is also equipped with the original Casio Tough Solar power system, Multiband 6 radio wave reception to adjust the time, and LED light which maintains watch readability in the dark for optimum convenience.

G-Shock MTG Tiger box

In addition, this G-Shock MTG tiger edition watch comes with a special package with a powerful golden tiger face on the top and inside the lid. Available in stores and online this January, the MTG-B1000CX-4ADR is priced at S$1599.

(Images: G-Shock)

2022 Affordable Watches g-shock timepiece year of the tiger
written by.
Richard Augustin
