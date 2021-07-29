You can now add style to your exploration underwater and on the topside with all new Descent MK2S. Expanding its next generation suite of dive products, the new watch-style dive computer arrives in a smaller form factor along with striking new colours.

It is designed with a new 1.2-inch colour sunlight-readable sapphire display and a 43mm case. Strap options include interchangeable QuickFit bands in silicone, leather, metal, and nylon. It continues to deliver a full-featured dive computer underwater and advanced multisport features above water for both your worlds.

The Descent Mk2S supports multiple dive modes for single and multiple gas dives. It also features an underwater 3-axis compass and displays depth, dive time, temperature, NDL/TTS, ascent/descent rates, gas mix, PO2, N2 loading, decompression/safety stop information, time-of-day, and more.

Users can also store and review dive data for up to 200 dives on the watch or view them all on the new free companion Garmin Dive app. They can also map each dive activity such as bottom time and a map of surface entry and exit points. Via the app’s explore tool, divers can also search through more than 2,700 dives sites from around the world.

Smart Functionality

Above water, the Descent Mk2S doubles as a premium multisport GPS smartwatch. It arrives with multi-GNSS support, enhanced wrist-based heart rate monitoring, animated workouts plus multiple sports profiles including a newly added Surf profile.

Users can also monitor their health throughout the day with all-day health monitoring features including Pulse Oximeter for blood oxygen monitoring for enhanced Sleep Score, Stress Level and Body Battery monitoring.

Other smartwatch features include notifications for calls, texts, and calendar alerts and more2 right on the wrist, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, music storage with compatible service support. The Descent Mk2S has a battery life of up to seven days in smartwatch mode and up to 30 hours in dive mode.

The Descent Mk2S is available for S$1,499 here and all authorized retailers.

The Descent Mission

Following the launch of the Descent Mk2S, Garmin has also launched a CSR campaign to help support non-government organization Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute Philippines’ (LAMAVE). The Descent Mission is designed to aid marine research for the conservation of marine megafauna and their habitats in Southeast Asia.

Through a dedicated The Descent Mission campaign, people will have the opportunity to become more aware of marine ecology though the photography records from the campaign and LAMAVE research methods. Via “The Descent Mission #EveryDiveCounts” Underwater Photo Contest, Garmin invites diving enthusiasts of all levels to contribute their photographs of marine life to be populated as research data.

Every diver can be a Citizen Scientist by contributing precious marine life data to LAMAVE’s #CitizenScience collaborative data collection and analysis project with professional scientists through the platform iNaturalist. The gathered data can help LAMAVE’s research on marine species such as marine turtles, whale sharks and manta rays, by providing information on individuals and their distribution.

A star-studded panel judges made up of renowned diving celebrities and award-winning underwater photographers will judge the entries. Divers can submit underwater photographs of marine life on iNaturalist from now to 31 August 2021.

The best entry for each country and the top entries would compete for the regional award. All winners will win a Descent Mk2i and T1 transmitter worth S$2,799.