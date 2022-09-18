Celebrating the 65th Anniversary of The Speedmaster Line, the actors George Clooney and Hyun Bin are chosen for the Omega Speedmaster’57 campaign

The Speedmaster’57, as the name suggests, is based on the Speedmaster design which was released in 1957 for racing car drivers and engineers on the track. To live up to the name and paying tribute, the Speedmaster’57 collection consists of eight new watches that are designed with a thinner case and a finer bezel, with colourful dial choices, a vintage bracelet, and an outstanding Co-Axial Master Chronometer 9906 movement to make sure the watch reaches the pinnacle of precision, magnetic-resistance and performance.

Raynald Aeschlimann, President and CEO of Omega, says “The Speedmaster ’57 is known for its quality and timeless charm. George Clooney and Hyun Bin are the perfect leading men to showcase these values and prove exactly how the timepiece fits with the dashing style of today.”

Latest Speedmaster’57 campaign represents its rich heritage and timelessness

The long running heritage of the Speedmaster by the Swiss watchmaker OMEGA gives out two sides that makes the chronograph known and loved by all. For the campaign of the OMEGA Speedmaster’57, Clooney represents the timeless and iconic character that the watch exudes.

Clooney being a long-time friend of OMEGA, both the actor and the Speedmaster share similar qualities of having lasting popularity and excellence compiled from their optimistic years of age and space. For the shoot, the actor is wearing the stainless steel model model with a PVD blue dial around Lake Como, giving a nod to the Speedmaster’s racing origins.

The addition of Hyun Bin, represents the epitome of the Speedmaster’s constant evolution as he is a rising star with a spirit that is cool and modern. The South Korean actor boasts a number of experiences under his belt including starring in the South Korean television series “Crash Landing on You” which garnered him international recognition worldwide. Hyun Bin had just recently become an ambassador in OMEGA in the year 2020. In the shoot, Hyun Bin shows a confident and laid back style which is known for him while wearing a 40.5 mm stainless steel model with a black dial.

Along with the blue and black models worn by the actors, there are also green and burgundy choices added to the lineup. Signature 1957 details include metallic bezel with its “Dot Over Ninety”, as well as the famous Broad Arrow hands.

(Images: Omega)