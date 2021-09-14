Animated Icon Mickey Mouse is front and centre of the Gerald Genta Arena Retrograde. And its unbelievably cool.

For most of us in our pre-adolescent years, Mickey Mouse was the quintessential symbol of childhood. The premier Disney character still continues to delight millions as it has done for almost a century.

Having grown up with the world’s favourite mouse, the memory of Mickey’s hands sweeping across a watch face is wholly endearing. Known for its visionary designs, Gerald Genta is revisiting one of its watchmaking icons with a new Arena Retrograde Watch featuring a smiling Mickey Mouse on the face.

The latest model is a joyful and playful classic that melds nostalgia with the watchmaker’s finesse in watchmaking. Available in January 2022 with only 150-pieces issued globally, the winsome timepiece sees the famous mouse leaping onto the rhodium-plated sunray dial with its left arm indicating the minutes on a 210-degree retrograde sector.

Meanwhile, the jumping hour appears at five o’clock. In addition to its playful appeal, this automatic mono-retrograde movement has a 42-hour power reserve housed in the distinctive historical 41mm diameter Gerald Genta Arena round polished stainless steel case.

While the Mickey Mouse watch caused a stir during its debut showcase at the Montres et Bijoux de Genève exhibition in the 1980s, the series prevailed, becoming an icon and much sought after offering at Gerald Genta.

Some folks may have thought it was kitsch at the time, but that eccentricity, coupled with nostalgic appeal, has created a perfect storm for the revival of a desirable horological creation, whether you are a Gerald Genta devotee, a Mickey Mouse fan, or both.

PRICE + SPECS

GERALD GENTA ARENA RETROGRADE

Case 41 mm stainless steel with 50 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic Mono-retrograde Jumping Hour calibre with 42 hours power reserve

Price On Application

(Images: Gerald Genta)