It’s a good time to be a fan of Aston Martin. Fresh off an impressive third place in the opening round of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Bahrain, the automaker is also celebrating its 110th anniversary this year. It also announced recently that it plans to launch revamp models of the Vantage, DB11 and DBS in the near future. Now Aston Martin has also launched a new collaborative Laureto timepiece with Girard-Perregaux.

The new Laureato Green Ceramic Aston Martin Edition is the latest from the British marquee’s partnership with Girard-Perregaux. The multi-year collaborative agreement began in 2021 and is built upon their shared focus in constructing rare objects that confer lasting appeal. In the past few years, both the watchmaker and sports car maker have since created a number of limited-edition, co- branded products.

An Ode To Performance & Heritage

No doubt, the latest collaboration between the Swiss Maison and the British marque is assuredly one of the most stylish and one that holds special meaning to both brands. The new Laureato Green Ceramic Aston Martin Edition respects the timeless elements of the first Laureato launched in 1975 but employs ultra-modern ceramic for the bracelet and case.

Offered in a choice of two case sizes (42 mm and 38 mm), each reference is a limited edition and thereby destined to remain a rare sight. For many, the appealing factor is the colour the timepiece sports. British Racing green is a signature colour for Aston Martin throughout its history.

Green affords a new dimension to the Laureato, further accentuating the octagonal bezel and tonneau-shaped case as well as well as the cross-hatch design on the dial. The latter is inspired by the Aston Martin logo from 1921-1926 as well as the quilted seats found in some of the car marque’s high-performance vehicles. Skeletonised ‘baton’ type hour and minute hands completes the look for this new limited edition model.

The new Laureato Green Ceramic Aston Martin Edition respects the timeless elements of the model but employs ultra-modern ceramic for the bracelet and case. This lightweight material comprises zirconium oxide and metallic oxides, which imbues the material with its distinctive green hue.

Reportedly, the timepiece’s green ceramic components are particularly hard, up to seven times harder than steel, delivering incredible scratch resistance. This assures that the watch will retain its showroom-fresh appearance for years to come.

Another attribute of the green ceramic components is that they will never age or fade with the passage of time. Furthermore, ceramic is unaffected by changes in ambient temperature, it’s light, hypoallergenic and proves remarkably smooth, all factors that deliver extraordinary wearer comfort.

In terms of timekeeping performance, the 42 mm model is fitted with Calibre GP 1800, while the 38 mm version is equipped with Calibre GP 3300. Both in-house movements are self-winding and can be admired though a see-through case-back, adorned with the Aston Martin logo.

The new timepieces will be available at selected Girard-Perregaux retailers from June 2023.

Girard-Perreagaux Laureato 42mm Green Ceramic Aston Martin Edition

Case 42mm Green Ceramic

Movement GP01800 self-winding mechanical with 54 hours power reserve

Price USD25, 800

Girard-Perreagaux Laureato 38mm Green Ceramic Aston Martin Edition

Case 38mm Green Ceramic

Movement GP03300 self-winding mechanical with 46 hours power reserve

Price USD25, 000

(Images: Girard-Perregaux)