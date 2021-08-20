Girard-Perregaux was founded 230 years ago in 1791. The same year an English clergyman, William Gregor, discovered titanium in Cornwall. Now those two stories have come together with the release of the Laureato Absolute Ti 230.

The new model unites the Manufacture’s know-how with the lightweight element. The resultant two watches are contemporary, rich in character and repeatedly play with contrasting shades and shapes. Further highlighting this important anniversary, the Ti 230 blue dial reference will be distributed exclusively through Wempe for the first month following its launch.

A Story Told Over Two Centuries

This year marks the 230th anniversary of Girard-Perregaux. As part of its celebrations, the Manufacture is revisiting its iconic models and releasing a number of new creations. The brand has also fortuitously leveraged off another momentous occasion, which happened during its founding year.

In 1791, the discovery of a black sand called menachanite in Cornwall. Containing oxides of iron and an unknown metal, this metal was subsequently identified as titanium. It was an element named after the Titans, the children of Uranus and Gaea in Greek mythology. Today, titanium is widely used, not only in watchmaking but also in the fields of aerospace, medicine, and motorsport, selected for its array of benefits.

The Laureato Absolute Ti 230 unites the two stories of Girard-Perregaux and William Gregor. More importantly it draws upon know-how amassed over 230 years. To create its latest timepiece, the Manufacture relies on Grade 5 titanium. Particularly strong, corrosion resistant, lightweight, and hypoallergenic; it attributes that enrich the wearer’s experience.

Another reason for using Grade 5 titanium is that the metal can be polished. Girard-Perregaux presents the Laureato Absolute Ti 230 in a 44mm lightly sandblasted case that encompasses polished facets, providing a beautiful gleam and subtle contrast.

Blast From The Past

In setting out to release the Laureato Absolute Ti 230, the brand set out to create a new version of its iconic watch from 1975. The maison exercised great care in combining the iconic curves and lines, which juxtapose the octagonal bezel and crown. Admittedly it’s a beautiful play with contrasts.

The Laureato Absolute Ti 230 is available with a choice of a blue or grey dial, augmenting eye-appeal. For the first time, the Maison offers a Laureato Absolute where the crown is encircled with a rubber ring, matching the hue of the rubber strap.

The dial itself boasts a sandwich-type construction. It comprises of an upper layer, perforated with numerous openings, sitting upon a lower layer. The apertures in the upper layer afford partial sight of the lower layer, presented in grey.

By adopting this design approach, the apertures form recessed luminescent baton-type indexes, wonderfully playing with depths, thereby heightening the overall appearance of the dial. Beating at the heart of the Laureato Absolute Ti 230 is a self-winding Manufacture movement, the Calibre GP03300-1060.

Upholding Laureato tradition, the strap is integrated, a characteristic found on the original model released in 1975. The strap, made of GP Rubber Alloy, this time containing titanium, perfectly matches the colour of the dial. It features a fabric effect texture, tastefully enlivened with grey stitching.

The Laureato Absolute Ti 230 is offered in two variants, blue and grey. Each option is limited to 230 pieces.

(Images: Girard-Perregaux)