Made in collaboration with independent Vallée de Joux manufacturer Dubois Dépraz, Gorilla Watches’ first chronograph complication, the Gorilla Fastback Thunderbolt, showcases the brand’s passion for horology. Fashioned from the finest materials, the watch delivers elegant, rambunctious, soulful horologic experiences.

With a luminescent-filled logo sitting atop a lightning bolt design and an unmistakably distinctive orange and powder blue finish, the Gorilla Fastback Thunderbolt also evokes the flamboyant spirit of motorsport – a nod to its name.

The chronograph complication from Gorilla Watches is more than just a fashion statement, though. A sentient being, menacingly poised on the wrist, prepared to strike, it is built around a customised Dubois Dépraz DD-268 skeletonised chronograph module powered by a Swiss-made ETA 2892-A2 movement.

For enhanced visibility under challenging light conditions, all chronograph indications, including hands, counter scales and tachymeter, are treated in luminous X1 Super-LumiNova.

Extending the Fastback’s high-tech purposefulness, the Gorilla Fastback Thunderbolt Chronograph boasts a gradefive titanium case embellished with the brand’s signature cushion-shaped matte black ceramic bezel and titanium pushpieces featuring grade-five titanium crown guards with a large start, stop and reset contact points.

The crystal, too, is conceived to protect the high-precision movement from the knocks of daily life, made of scratch resistant sapphire with an anti-reflective coating. These elements, including the FKM rubber and Alcantara strap, proffer superior craftsmanship, lending the timepiece water resistance of 100 metres to boot.

The Gorilla Fastback Thunderbolt Chronograph retails for SGD13,188 at Red Army Watches boutiques.

(Images: Red Army Watches)