The worlds of Bell & Ross and Alain Silberstein have come together to produce the latest Grail Watch collection. Grail Watch 4 sees both Bell & Ross and Alain Silberstein collaborate for a new stunning Black Ceramic Trilogy of watches.

A name synonymous for its modern, extravagant, colourful and whimsical designs, Silberstein has now left his indomitable mark on a range of Bell & Ross timepieces. The architect and designer’s signature work has no doubt enhanced the utilitarian stylings of Bell & Ross’ signature circle in a square design.

Bell & Ross × Alain Silberstein Black Ceramic Trilogy consists of a BR 03 time-only model with date, a BR 03 diving watch and a BR 03 chronograph. All three are based on the BR 03-92, with the Klub 22 arriving as a time-only piece, the Krono 22 a chronograph, and the Marine 22 is, at its heart, a diver.

Beyond design, the three watches that are part of this new collection tell a story about shared passions, people, and above all, the essence of design. While Silberstein’s colourful designs and the utilitarian stylings of Bell & Ross’ signature square might initially seem to be from different worlds, one thing unites them.

The clarity and integrity of Bell & Ross designer Bruno Belamich’s aviation-inspired square — especially in this black ceramic case — is the perfect counterpoint to Silberstein’s distinctive design language. Working in harmony, these two singular designers have created something greater than the sum of its parts.

GRAIL WATCH 4: BELL & ROSS X ALAIN SILBERSTEIN BR 03-92 KLUB 22

The time-only model is the purest expression of the collaboration between Silberstein’s and Belamich’s design philosophies. On a pure matte black ceramic case and jet-black dial, we see the hands transform from functional objects into massive oversized geometric forms evoking a sense of playfulness, optimism and humor. A huge red circle describes the hours, an oversized blue arrow reads the minutes, while an S-shaped form in bold yellow indicates the passing of the seconds. The dial is interrupted only by the subtle date indicator.

At the same time, the minute track is pure Bell & Ross, expressing the rugged instrument typography gleaned from cockpit instruments. Providing an additional jolt of visual energy, the four cardinal markers have also been turned primary yellow. The crown of the watch, meanwhile, features an engraved ampersand logo.

The time-only watch features an automatic movement with date function, the caliber BR.CAL-302. It is priced at US$4,400 and will be made in 200 examples.

GRAIL WATCH 4: BELL & ROSS X ALAIN SILBERSTEIN BR 03-92 MARINE 22

The diver model expresses Silberstein’s most daring new interpretation of his design language while still retaining its functional utility as a submersible timepiece. Silberstein and Belamich also worked extensively on a two-tone ceramic bezel with the last 20 minutes of the insert coloured red and featuring a full set of 20-minute markers with luminous indexes.

The diver model is depth rated to 300 meters, features a screw-down crown and is powered by the same automatic movement with date function as the time only model, caliber BR.CAL-302. It is priced at US$5,600 and will be made in a series of 100 examples.

GRAIL WATCH 4: BELL & ROSS ×ALAIN SILBERSTEIN BR 03-94 KRONO 22

The chronograph model is the watch for both visual maximalists and those who love the functional advantages of a timepiece capable of timing events

It has a total of five of Silberstein’s famous Bauhausinspired hands, the same red circle for the hours and blue arrow for the minutes, but now the yellow S-shaped hand serves as the chronograph seconds indicator. In addition, a blue triangle serves as the indicator for the chronograph 30-minute counter, with a yellow arrow for the continuous seconds indicator. The chronograph pushers are inlaid with a yellow lacquered rectangle for the start/stop function and a blue rectangle for the reset function. The crown features Silberstein’s signature red triangle.

The watch features an automatic chronograph movement with date, the caliber BR.CAL-301. It is priced at US$6,700 and will be made in 100 examples.

Finally, all watches are individually numbered. Watches 1 to 50 will be sold exclusively in a box set of all three timepieces. Together with Bell & Ross, Silberstein has designed an incredible collector’s box for these Trilogy sets, featuring his signature primary colours.

These watches will be sold exclusively on the Grail E-Boutique.

(Images: Bell & Ross)