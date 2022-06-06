Back in 1972, Gucci was one of the first fashion houses to apply its famed couture marquee to timepieces.

For a long time, the House was associated with accessible ʻbrandedʼ fashion watches until the occasion of its centenary when they announce their entry into the world of luxury watchmaking with the 25H.

Perhaps it was something that horological intelligentsia should have noticed with the appeal of the delectable (if quartz powered) Gucci Grip, but the then new collection designed by creative director Alessandro Michele featured sophisticated mechanical movements, including the brand’s first proprietary calibres which forced a re-evaluation of what Gucci timepieces exemplified. Was it still fashion? Or was it becoming something… more?

Following Gucci’s High watchmaking debut last year, the House presents its second collection of refined, Swiss-made timepieces that combine technological flair, elevated materials, and unique decorative artistry.

Presented at the Gucci Wonderland event in Geneva, the mood of this kaleidoscopic collection is inspired by a magical fairground, where the most refined watchmaking complications appear alongside rainbow-like gems and celestial wonders. Gucci has been making timepieces for 50 years now, and what Michele has done is nothing short of ingenious.

In many ways, Gucci’s brand emblems are either greatly amplified or distilled into their unmistakable essence, deftly and artistically applied under Michele’s masterful approach. Alongside Watches & Wonders 2022, three new watch movements designed by the House with additions to existing lines are revealed:

Gucci 25H

Inspired by the sleek forms of contemporary architecture, GUCCI 25H encapsulates the House’s aesthetic and highlights the brand’s understanding of fine-watchmaking codes. With its 8mm-thick case and see-through dial, the GUCCI 25H Skeleton Tourbillon is designed around the movement, creating an illusion of floating mechanics above the bridges at the base of the dial.

With skeleton hands adding a subtle layering effect, the craftsmanship of this timepiece is attested by a flying tourbillon at six o’clock. This feature regulates timekeeping, while its technical design adds a contemporary, decorative touch.

G-Timeless Planetarium

With its 12 gemstones circling the dial, the G-Timeless Planetarium shines a precious light on time’s ever-changing view. The gem-set wheel is activated through a button, rotating around the dial in a gala of light. The arrow-shaped watch hands pay homage to high watchmaking’s heritage of fine technical detail, while each turn of the dial is a playful reminder of Gucci Swiss Timepieces’ dynamic fusion of new technology and timeless Italian style.

G-Timeless Moonlight

G-Timeless Moonlight’s dial is decorated with an ever-changing moon, which starts its journey from a gleaming silver crescent to evolve into a pearlescent whole. Created around the new Gucci calibre GGV838.MP, the sheer technological precision of this timepiece allows it to dictate its own time, following the 29.5-day lunar month. A feat of high watchmaking excellence, this timepiece only needs to be adjusted every 360 years.

G-Timeless Dancing Bees

Drawing on the House’s eclectic spirit, nature-inspired motifs blend with the exceptional design of G-Timeless Dancing Bees – a compelling timepiece with a high jewellery touch defined by bees that shimmer and move on the dial. For the new collection, Gucci presents new diamond-set additions where master craftsmen have heightened the natural, glossy sheen of two rare opal varieties to form rectangular bricks, creating a miniature chevron pattern on a mother-of-pearl dial.

Gucci Grip Sapphire

Grip Sapphire combines a retro-digital look with precious, technological materials. Crafted from sapphire crystal, this Jump Hour watch is defined by contrasting coloured glass on the minute and hour windows – a playful technical detail speaking to Gucci’s approach to design. Two mint green Grip iterations are added to the collection, each with a transparent caseback.

The first features two laser-cut turquoise hours and minutes discs, while the other showcases mauve-pink discs. Each design is completed with a matching transparent rubber strap and sapphire crown.

(Images: Gucci)