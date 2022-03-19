Hublot Introduces The Classic Fusion 42mm Elements Special Edition

As partners for over 40 years, Hublot and The Hour Glass have teamed up to introduce a special edition collection.

Through a shared desire and passion to advance watch culture, Hublot has launched the all-new and exclusive Classic Fusion 42mm Elements special edition for The Hour Glass. Harnessing the enduring beauty of nature, Hublot has selected five natural elements to express its ethos in a novel, vibrant and captivating way.

In the spirit of the ‘Art of Fusion’, these new models showcases the beauty of the natural elements while proving once more that Hublot stops at nothing to master new materials and express creativity in the best way.

Glimmering in vivid gem tones, the timepieces are adorned with Tiger’s Eye, Red Jasper, Malachite, Turquoise, and Lapis Lazuli. The Classic Fusion 42mm Elements special edition boast stone dials housed within satin-finished and polished titanium cases with polished King Gold crowns and bezel lugs. With a ‘less is more’ attitude, the natural beauty of these stones speaks for itself.

The luminosity of each dial is amplified by the inclusion of polished King Gold H-shaped bezel screws and polished gold-plated hour, minute, and seconds hands. Combining natural and high tech materials, the final design is a beautiful intervention of craftsmanship that is distinguished through the rare art of crafting stone dials.

No two watches are the same as each timepiece is imbued with the character and intensity of natural elements. The special edition with The Hour Glass is available in a series of 10 watches per dial execution.

In the heart is the 4Hz self-winding Hublot HUB1100 calibre with 42 hours of power reserve. The movement is visible through the satin-finished titanium case back through an anti-reflective sapphire exhibition window with engraving of “SPECIAL EDITION” “XX/10” framing its circumference — marking each timepiece a unique piece on its own.

The Hublot Classic Fusion 42mm Elements special edition is available at The Hour Glass boutiques in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.