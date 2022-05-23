Italian Icons Bulgari And Ducati Unveil A Limited Edition Chronograph

Renowned Italian brands, Bulgari and Ducati have inked a new partnership that will bring together their common vision for innovation, design and passion for beauty.

This collaboration have given birth to the Bulgari Aluminium Ducati Special Edition chronograph. The elegant sports watch produced in a limited edition of 1,000 pieces is a fitting celebration of the union between the jewellery Maison and the iconic Italian motorcycle manufacturer.

More Than Just A Branding Exercise

To bring the timepiece to life, Andrea Ferraresi, Ducati Centro Stile Director collaborated with Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, Bulgari’s Product Creation Executive Director. In a press statement, both brands admitted that this unique partnership has allowed both Ducati and Bulgari to bring together their respective passions for motorbikes and high-end watchmaking.

The Bulgari Aluminium Ducati Special Edition redefines the standards of what a luxury sports watch can be. Presented in a stunning dial in Ducati red, the timepiece features three counters with a sporty style inspired by the Ducati rev counter graphics: black background, white indexes, red sphere. The hour markers also refer to the aesthetics of the Italian motorcycle brand.

Made of unconventional materials, the watch features a 40 mm diameter aluminium case with the iconic bezel and bracelet in black rubber, while the crown and chronograph pushers are made of titanium. The chronograph is water-resistant to 100 meters and the mechanical automatic BVL 130 movement, beating inside at the rate of 28,800 vibrations per hour, ensures tenth-of-a-second accuracy.

The titanium case back, with anti-wear DLC treatment, is personalized with the Ducati brand and production number, to attest to the uniqueness of the limited edition piece. The watch is delivered in a special anodized aluminium case with rubber interior and soft touch finish, bearing the signatures of the two brands Ducati and Bulgari.

The Bulgari Aluminium Ducati Special Edition chronograph is already available for sale in Bulgari stores and with authorized retailers as well as online.

(Images: Ducati)