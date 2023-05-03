Ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix from 5-6 May, IWC Schaffhausen is celebrating its partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team in a colourful way. In keeping with Miami’s sun-kissed lifestyle and reflecting the vibrant colours of Ocean Drive, IWC has unveiled Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 in pink.

The eye-catching colour will also accompany the team’s appearance at the upcoming race at the Miami International Autodrome. Pink will feature on the gloves and shoes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The team watch on the pink s trap will also be worn by team members present at the race in Miami.

2023 marks a full decade since IWC Schaffhausen became the official engineering partner of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. First coming together in 2013, IWC commemorated this successful partnership just last year with the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team.

The chronograph is the first official team watch IWC has produced for its partner and pays tribute to the passion and determination of the team’s designers, aerodynamicists, race engineers, strategists and mechanics. And now IWC presents a new iteration of this Pilot’s watch with a stunning Miami Pink rubber strap.

Motorsport-Inspired Chronograph

Introduced at the first Miami Grand Prix a year ago, the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team is crafted from remarkably rigid grade 5 titanium. IWC pioneered this material in the watch industry during the 1980s, when the company introduced the first wristwatch with a titanium case and bracelet.

Offering the highest strength-to density ratio of any metal, titanium is about 45 percent lighter than steel. It is also widely used in automotive engineering to manufacture components subject to extreme stains, such as engine valves. In addition, titanium impresses with its corrosion-resistance and skin friendliness.

Following the team’s colours, the timepiece sports a black dial with printing and luminescence in the team’s signature Petronas green. At the heart of the chronograph is the IWC-manufactured 69385 calibre movement.

This robust chronograph movement in a column-wheel design comprises 242 parts and can be viewed through the sapphire glass back. Its bi-directional pawl winding system builds up a power reserve of 46 hours in the mainspring. The model is also equipped with an integrated EasX-CHANGE system, allowing the straps to be exchanged quickly and easily, without needing additional tools.

The existing version of the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team (Ref. IW388108) on a green rubber strap comes in a bundle with a black calfskin strap and will continue to be available online. The new reference on the Miami Pink rubber strap (Ref. IW388114) comes in a bundle with the green strap and can only be purchased online on IWC.com and in the Miami boutique for a limited time.

Both timepieces are eligible for registration under the My IWC care program and can benefit from a 6-year extension to the standard 2-year International Limited Warranty.

(Images: IWC Schaffhausen)