In a bid to offer its clients something unique and discerning to their own distinctive tastes, IWC Schaffhausen has now introduced a new individualisation service. The new service allows customers to personalise their own IWC Portugieser Chronograph.

This individualisation program kicked off in the Maison’s flagship boutiques at the Dubai Mall and Shanghai Taikoo Hui Mall. However the brand has revealed that it will roll-out the service in other flagship locations later on.

Taking individualisation to a new level, IWC’s personalisation service allows clients to mix and match a variety of combinations for their Portugieser Chronograph. Clients can utilise different combinations of case materials, unique dial colours, and straps to create their personal version of the iconic chronograph directly on their wrist.

Once the creation is realised and ordered, the individualised timepiece is then delivered after approximately three weeks. Admittedly this new service is a game changer for the luxury watch space. After all, a mechanical watch is much more than an instrument measuring time. It also underscores its owner’s lifestyle, values and preferences.

As such, we can clearly see why watch aficionados will want this service to launch in their respective markets soon. In allowing customers to personalise the Portugieser Chronograph, one of its most iconic models, IWC yet again breaks new ground and takes luxury watch personalisation to a whole new level.

For Discerning Individuals

In recent years, the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer has continuously expanded the possibilities for personalisation by offering a broad range of straps or bracelets as accessories to enhance versatility. However this new individualisation service is a game changer as it enables clients to become actively involved in the design process of their watch.

“They can assemble their favourite version of the Portugieser Chronograph using an attractive choice of case materials, dial colours, and straps,” explains Christian Knoop, Chief Design Officer at IWC Schaffhausen. “Unlike with an online configurator, different combinations of materials and colours can be tried out directly on the wrist, turning the individualisation process into an exciting and memorable experience.”

IWC has designed its individualisation display much like a console. Two cases in stainless steel and 18-carat 5N gold are at its centre. Once clients have selected a case material, they can choose one of 16 dial colours that were developed exclusively for this service. The palette includes vibrant and distinct shades such as turquoise, indigo, aubergine, or ginger. Each dial is available either with rhodium-plated or gold-plated appliques and hands.

The dial plaques attach magnetically to the cases, allowing customers to freely explore different combinations of materials and colours. Finally, the watch can be fitted with a strap of choice, ranging from colourful calfskin or alligator leather, leather alternatives such as TimberTex® and rubber straps to a high-grade stainless steel bracelet.

Once a client has decided on a final configuration, their timepiece then undergoes the individualisation service and will be delivered after approximately three weeks. A small “I” in a circle, placed in the small seconds subcounter at 6 o’clock, identifies each chronograph as an individually configured version, one that it is intimately tied to its wearer.

(Images: IWC Schaffhausen)