After initially launching the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 with blue and green dials, IWC is now extending the collection with two new versions which feature black dials. The new references – (Ref. IW388111) is fitted with a black calfskin strap whereas the second one (Ref. IW388113) features a sophisticated 5-link stainless steel bracelet with a folding clasp.

Both novelties feature the IWC EasX-CHANGE® system for quick and easy strap exchange and are water resistant to 10 bar. Furthermore, they are powered by the IWC-manufactured 69385 calibre chronograph movement, visible through the sapphire glass case back.

The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 in black certainly elevates the style factor for the iconic timepiece. IWC Schaffhausen first introduced the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 in 2021 and it immediately struck a chord with collectors. Featuring a case diameter of 41 and a lug-to-lug distance of 51.8 mm, the chronograph offered excellent wearability even on slender wrists.

A truly versatile sports watch, the model’s dial features the iconic design in the style of an easy to- read cockpit instrument design that has become the hallmark of IWC’s Pilot’s Watches. The stopped minutes are displayed at 12 o’clock and the minutes at 9 o’clock. In addition, the chronograph also features a day and date aperture at 3 o’clock and a small seconds display at 6 o’clock.

Both new models are powered by the IWC-manufactured 69385 calibre movement. This mechanical chronograph movement in a classic column-wheel design consists of 231 individual parts and is visible through the sapphire glass case back. The bi-directional pawl winding system builds up a power reserve of 46 hours in the mainspring.

The new black versions of the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 are available immediately online, from IWC boutiques and through selected retail partners. In addition, the timepieces are eligible for registration under the My IWC care program and can benefit from a 6-year extension to the standard 2-year International Limited Warranty.

(Images: IWC Schaffhausen)