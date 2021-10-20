Both IWC Schaffhausen and Hot Wheels may lie at polar opposites – one makes Swiss watches and the other toy cars. However, the IWC x Hot Wheels sees both brands come together to produce an uber cool collab.

The meeting of the minds between IWC and Hot Wheels have produced a coveted new collector’s set. It includes a limited edition Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition and a Hot Wheels Mercedes-Benz 300 SL “Racing Works Edition”. And it arrives presented in a metal toolbox too.

Limited to 50 pieces, the IWC x Hot Wheels “Racing Works” collector’s set celebrates Team IWC Racing’s return to Goodwood. The team has been around since 2018, competing in various classic car races with the legendary 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL “Gullwing”. That iconic machine naturally serves as the model that is paired with IWC’s new “Racing Works” collectors’ set.

Detailed Collectible Set

Paired with the timepiece is a Hot Wheels Mercedes-Benz 300 SL modelled after the team’s race car. This exclusive Hot Wheels model was created by the Hot Wheels design team. It was sculpted and detailed by Manson Cheung with graphics by Steve Vandervate and IWC designer Nicholas Schmidt.

It represents one of the most detailed 1:64th Hot Wheels model ever created. Only 50 models have been manufactured exclusively in Hot Wheels’ prototyping workshop. This version features opening gullwing doors and a faithfully reproduced interior. It includes bucket seats, a roll cage and red sill trims. Outside, the model sports full external detailing including clear headlights with the MB Star braces and racing graphics.

As this set will be a limited run of only 50 pieces, the car will take its place as one of the rarest official Hot Wheels models ever released.

Crafted To Perfection

Similarly, the IWC x Hot Wheels “Racing Works” timepiece is set to be a highly coveted and rare collectible too. The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition (Ref. I W377904) features a 43-millimeter case made of grade 5 titanium.

This metal was chosen as an “engineering material” favoured by the Hot Wheels and IWC design teams. It is lighter and harder than steel, highly resistant to corrosion, and often used in automotive engineering. The dark grey matte colour results from an elaborate surface treatment in which the case components are first polished and then blasted. The case features a stunning engraving of the Hot Wheels flame logo on its side at 9 o’clock.

The black dial is decorated with a subtle chequered racing flag pattern around the chronograph totalizers. Depending on the incidence of light, the laser-engraved squares alternate between a lighter and darker shade, giving the dial visual depth and a textured appearance. Powering the chronograph is the IWC-manufactured 69385 calibre movement, which is visible through the smoked glass case back.

Exquisite Detailing

The IWC x Hot Wheels “Racing Works” collector’s timepiece arrives paired with a silver and black 1-piece textile strap. Carrying the theme, it also complements the colour scheme of the IWC Racing Mercedes-Benz 300 SL.

Both the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition IWC x Hot Wheels “Racing Works” and the Hot Wheels Mercedes-Benz 300 SL “Racing Works Edition” bear the number 68. This is a subtle nod to 1868 and 1968 respectively when IWC and Hot Wheels were founded.

In addition, bespoke packaging makes the set even more exclusive. The chronograph and the model car are presented in a metal toolbox in silver and black. The case also contains the instruction manual for the watch, a booklet about the project and a limitation plate with the individual corresponding set number.

(Images: IWC Schaffhausen)