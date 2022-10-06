IWC Schaffhausen’s Top Gun range is an assured favourite amongst watch collectors and fans of pilot watches.

To further extend the appeal to the range and also highlight its key achievements and history, the Swiss watch brand is hosting an exclusive pop-up this October. The IWC Monochromatic Top Gun Exhibition Singapore provides guests an opportunity to step into the world of flight and precision chronographs.

Held from 22 October to 30 October 2022 over three levels of Design Orchard, the exhibition will feature watch displays as well as an exclusive sneak peek as well into IWC’s virtual 3D environment in the metaverse. During the event, visitors can obtain a collectible Singapore NFT (non-fungible token) offering utilities and special access to the brand’s future activities. Also, for the first time, 14 professional military watches that were manufactured by IWC for pilots from the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aviation units will be on display.

The exhibition offers visitors a deeper insight into the world of IWC Schaffhausen and the world of Top Gun. Just earlier this year at the 2022 Watches and Wonders exhibition in Geneva, the brand unveiled its latest Top Gun Pilot’s Watches collection, featuring chronographs in striking new ceramic colours specified by Pantone.

At Watches and Wonders, the brand also opened an immersive metaverse environment and established the “IWC Diamond Hand Club”. By taking this first step into web3, the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer again underscored its distinct positioning as a brand of pioneering spirit, exploring unchartered territories and developing innovations.

The World Of Top Gun

Visitors to the IWC Top Gun monochromatic exhibition in Singapore can revel in getting a first hand look at the brand’s new timepieces. “Woodland” is just one of the new colours offered in IWC’s ceramic portfolio. The dark green hue is inspired by the flight suits and uniforms worn by the elite pilots in the TOPGUN flight school, and the vast forest landscapes these pilots fly over. IWC and Pantone specified this colour as ‘IWC Woodland’.

The other colours of the Top Gun collection includes “Lake Tahoe”, a muted white with a mysterious shimmer and “Mojave Desert”, an earth colour with notes of beige, and khaki. There’s also “Ceratanium”, a ‘not completely’ black, but is the colour of IWC’s uniquely engineered material with a sophisticated manufacturing process; and “Jet Black”, a deep, matte black inspired by the coatings and technical components of modern jets. All these new colours have been jointly specified by IWC and Pantone.

An Immersive Monochromatic World

Also, in case you missed it, IWC is also the only watch brand that is officially licensed to work on watches for the entire US Navy and Marine Corps, including TOPGUN, Blue Angels, and the 247 active and 100 inactive squadrons. All IWC squadron watches are available exclusively to current and former members of the respective units and feature an individual engraving of the owner’s name and call sign.

At the IWC exhibition in Singapore, visitors can explore the monochromatic worlds representing the “Colours of Top Gun” using IWC’s virtual 3D environment in the metaverse created by renowned architect, Hani Rashid. It is a bespoke, digital version of the physical high-tech shipping container-style booth at Watches and Wonders.

For an immersive experience, guests are given a virtual guided tour while wearing VR headsets as they go into each monochromatic world to learn about the event, from the history to the mechanics behind each Top Gun timepiece. The IWC’s virtual 3D environment enables visitors to unlock unique and exclusive experiences as they venture back and forth between the virtual and physical worlds.

Visitors are also invited to collect an NFT (non-fungible token) specially dedicated to Singapore. A total of 1,868 tokens are available for collection, in a nod to its founding year of 1868, on a first-come, first-served basis to clients, watch enthusiasts, and the general public.

These tokens unlock exclusive utilities and benefits such as curated virtual events within the 3D space and future physical events and services. Additionally, members can participate in token-gated community channels.

The IWC Top Gun Monochromatic Exhibition in Singapore takes place at Level 3, Design Orchard. The event will be held from 22 – 30 October 2022, 12pm-3pm (Monday to Friday); 11am-9pm (Saturday and Sunday). Entry to the event is free with prior registration.

(Images: IWC Schaffhausen)