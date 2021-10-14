Ever since IWC engineered the first Pilot’s Watch 85 years ago, the company has fostered an in-depth dialogue with pilots to precisely understand their specific needs and requirements. This exchange has been particularly crucial for developing the brand’s mil-spec service watches, like the Mark 11 for the British Royal Air Force.

Today, IWC continues this dialogue within the frame of its military program, which emerged from the brand’s partnership with the U.S. Navy. Since 2018, IWC is licensed to work on watches for the entire U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aviation units, including Blue Angels and the 247 active and 100 inactive squadrons. IWC has since collaborated with more than a dozen squadrons to create special editions that are exclusively available to present and former members.

Now, IWC releases three new chronographs in its Pilot’s Watches collection, which are directly inspired by the brand’s collaborations with U.S. Navy squadrons, marking the first time these designs are available to nonpilots. The annual production of these chronographs will be limited to 500 pieces each.

The new ceramic models are directly inspired by timepieces that the brand created in the context of its military programme in collaboration with selected squadrons of the U.S. Navy. The Pilot’s Watches Chronograph Editions “Royal Maces”, “Tophatters”, and “Blue Angels” all feature the respective squadron patch on the dial and eye-catching details in the corresponding unit’s colour scheme.

Here’s what each of the new IWC Pilot’s Watches brings to the table in terms of style, quality, and precision.

(Images: IWC Schaffhausen)