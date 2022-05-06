IWC Tributes The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team With Themed Pilot’s Watch

IWC Schaffhausen has been the official engineering partner of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team since 2013. Over the course of that partnership, the racing team notched up an impressive eight championships.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team holds the record for the most consecutive constructors’ titles. No other team in the elite class of motorsport have managed this feat. Throughout their long-standing partnership, we have seen several IWC timepieces crafted in the spirit of Formula One and their racing partners.

However now on the occasion of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, IWC Schaffhausen and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team have come together to unveil the first official team watch.

Team Spirit

The IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Edition “Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team” (Ref. IW388108) is crafted from lightweight and remarkably rigid grade 5 titanium. Offering the highest strength-to-density ratio of any metal, titanium is also widely used in automotive engineering to produce car parts subject to immense stresses, such as engine valves.

A black dial with printing and luminescence in the team’s signature Petronas green shade complements the distinctive design. Powered by the IWC-manufactured 69385 calibre movement, equipped with a power reserve of 46 hours, the chronograph is delivered with two different straps: one black embossed calfskin strap, and one green rubber strap.

Thanks to the integrated EasX-CHANGE system, the straps can be exchanged quickly and easily at the touch of a button without additional tools. The different strap options and easy interchangeability make the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Edition “Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team” a truly versatile sports watch.

The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Edition “Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team will be work by members of the team, including designers, aerodynamicists, race engineers, strategists and mechanics. For fans, they can purchase the exclusive model online on IWC.com.

(Images: IWC Schaffhausen)