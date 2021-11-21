Star Wars fan and a watch enthusiast? We got just the thing for you…

The new Star Wars Watch Roll Collection is something right up your alley. Known for its innovative collaborations as well as cool designer products, Kross Studio has revealed its third collab with Lucasfilm.

Featuring six distinctive designs, Kross Studio’s new Star Wars Watch Roll Collection expands the relationship with Lucasfilm. The third Star Wars x Kross Studio collaboration consists of several distinct watch roll designs for individual sale, each featuring an inspired design of an iconic Rebel or Imperial character from the original space saga.

Galaxy Inspired

The designs are modelled after Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Boba Fett, C-3PO, R2-D2, and Chewbacca. Those who purchase the complete set of six will receive a special bonus watch roll featuring Yoda. Each watch roll model is crafted of 100% vegetal leather and comes screen printed with a character’s striking likeness and complimentary colours and patterns.

C-3P0 is presented in yellow, Boba Fett in green, Darth Vader in black, Chewbacca in brown, the stormtrooper and R2-D2 in white, and Yoda in tan.

Additionally, the Swiss studio-designed snap top closures that flip wide open to accommodate any style of watch, whether the famed Kross Studio Death Star Tourbillon or another favourite timepiece, cushioned on a removable pillow insert.

High-quality black microfiber fabric and robust padding cradles the watch secured within and effectively prevents scratches and damage to the dial and band or strap. A co-branded Star Wars X Kross Studio patch stitched to the watch roll flap attests to each product’s authenticity.

Each Star Wars Watch Roll Collection by Kross Studio comes with a instruction card with a QR code directing the owner to a registration page to access the digital user manual and to activate the 3-year extended warranty.

For anyone who has already acquired a Death Star Tourbillon watch from the Death Star Ultimate Collector Set and the new TIE Advanced x1 watch winder by Kross Studio, one of these new watch rolls makes the perfect holiday gift item to complete their own Star Wars collection.

The new collectible Star Wars watch rolls are available online, or through official partners and select authorized retailers.

(Images: Kross Studio)