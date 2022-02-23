Kross Studio’s ‘The Batman’ Tourbillon Watch Is Timely For The Latest Dark Knight Film

With the latest Warner Bros. Dark Knight film coming out, Kross Studio has unveiled a spectacular tie-in.

Taking their collaboration with the film studio to new heights, the Swiss design studio has revealed their latest project – a stunning ‘The Batman’ Tourbillon watch. Coinciding with the upcoming release of the film, Kross Studio have also announced a new 10-piece limited-numbered ‘The Batman’ Collector set and a new series of “The Batman”-themed watch rolls.

However, it’s the luxury collector set that most hardcore (and rich) Batman fans will want to get their hands on. Catering to the wannabe Bruce Waynes of the world, the set is priced at US$100,000 and will include ‘The Batman’ Tourbillon watch and an illuminated Bat-Signal functional art piece.

Priced more affordably are the new collection of watch rolls. Each sold separately at US$250, they feature four distinct representations inspired by iconic DC characters from the film. This includes the Batman (two editions), Selina Kyle (Catwoman), and The Riddler.

A Bat Signal for the Wrist

For ‘The Batman’ Tourbillon watch, the Kross team developed a wristwatch that embodies the character. It features dark styling, an ultra-precise movement, and the Bat Signal representation so famously used to summon the DC superhero.

The signal serves as a canvas for a central tourbillon cage in the form of a Bat emblem. The watch was created with a new version of Kross Studio’s in-house developed and produced caliber KS 7’000: the mechanical hand-wound 3 Hz caliber KS 7’001, with a 5-day power reserve. Placed atop the central tourbillon’s oversized cage, the miniature Bat-Signal’s louvered surface allows light to filter through and enables glimpses of the regulator below and makes one revolution per minute.

The timepiece presents a different reading of hours and minutes. Its hour hand is affixed to a peripheral display mechanism orbiting 360° around the tourbillon. The minutes are displayed on a disk, making one revolution per hour.

A domed sapphire crystal arcs over the dial in a low profile that complements the rounded edges of the black DLC coated grade 5 titanium 45mm titanium case. Altogether, the movement and watch components total 283 parts, each hand-made and assembled on-site by Kross Studio in Gland, Switzerland.

Form & Function

To ensure a comfortable fit, the D-ring crown, found on the case back, and the “Time Set” push button, placed at 3 o’clock on the edge of the watch, maintain a low-profile to ensure a more comfortable wear than a conventional crown. It also helps improve performance with a faster, easier winding and time-setting experience.

The barrel’s mainspring is wound by lifting the D-Ring found on the case back and turning it like a key. To set the time, the wearer simply presses the “Time Set” push button located at 3 o’clock while turning the case back D-ring in either direction.

Ease of use also extends to changing “The Batman” Tourbillon’s watch straps via Kross Studio’s ingenious interchangeable strap system, allowing the removal and change of the strap with a simple ‘click’ of its quick release button.

This enables an easy switch to any one of the three included strap options: a black calf leather strap embossed with the pattern of Batman’s armour, a black rubber strap with black stitching, or the red rubber strap with red stitching. All straps are reinforced with a black rubber inlay for optimal durability and comfort.

Light Up The Night

As the Bat Signal plays such a key role in “The Batman” Tourbillon, it was only fitting for Kross Studio to include a functional Bat Signal art piece as an integral element of each collector set. Each timepiece comes delivered alongside a functional Bat Signal that illuminates. It also hides a dedicated space on the backside to safely store ‘The Batman’ tourbillon watch or any other timepiece.

Beside the collector set, Kross Studio unveils a collection of four functional collectibles, making the watch roll the perfect companion for watch enthusiasts and fans of the Caped Crusader. Each watch holder is made of several leather textures and added elements reminiscent of the characters it represents.

Crafted of vegetal tan genuine leather, it comes screen-printed with a character’s striking likeness. Kross Studio designed each watch roll with unique accents and complementary colours inspired by the film character represented, with screen prints and contrast stitching in red for Batman editions, blue for the Selina Kyle (Catwoman) option, or green for The Riddler model.

Snap top closures flip wide open to accommodate any style of watch, cushioned on a removable pillow insert. High-quality black microfiber fabric and robust padding cradles the watch secured within and effectively prevents scratches and damage to the dial and band or strap. A co-branded patch stitched to the watch roll flap attests to each product’s authenticity.

The ‘Batman’ Collector sets and ‘The Batman’ collectible watch rolls are available for individual sale at kross-studio.ch, or through official partners and select authorized retailers.

(Images: Kross Studio)