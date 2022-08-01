Known for its excellence in precision timing, Longines is the Official Partner and Official Timekeeper for Birmingham 2022 as well as Victoria 2026 and the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

When the Longines Countdown Clock in the heart of Birmingham’s iconic Centenary Square ticks down to its final second, the curtain will be raised on one of the world’s most exciting sporting spectacles. The vibrant city will welcome some 4500 athletes from 72 nations and territories, and the performances of each one of these exceptional sportspeople in all 283 medal events will be timed, measured, and recorded with high precision by the Official Timekeeper, Longines.

The Commonwealth Games, often referred to as the Friendly Games, is celebrated for its inclusivity. It was the first international multi-sport event to include athletes with a disability as full members of their national teams. It was also the first global multi-sport event to feature an equal number of men’s and women’s medal events, paralleling Longines’ success in achieving the balance between classic and sport watches as well as the balance between men and women watches.

More Than A Timekeeper

Longines is excited about its partnership agreement with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF). It is, in fact, the first ever multi-Commonwealth Games partnership in history and gave Longines the coveted, exclusive status as the “Inaugural Partner of the Commonwealth Sport Movement”.

Known for its excellence in precision timing, Longines, the Swiss watchmaking brand based in St-Imier, Switzerland, will be the Official Partner and Official Timekeeper for Birmingham 2022 as well as Victoria 2026 and the 2030 Commonwealth Games. This new partnership means Longines will provide all the timing and scoring equipment and services at every single event at the next three Commonwealth Games.

Counting Down The Seconds

On Commonwealth Day, the 9th of March, the CGF, in partnership with Longines and Birmingham 2022, unveiled an impressive Countdown Clock in Birmingham’s Centenary Square. The eye-catching clock has become a must-see attraction in the heart of the city and visitors from the West Midlands and all over the world have taken opportunities to share unique moments on social media. The clock continues to count down the days, hours, minutes and seconds to the start of the opening ceremony on the 28th of July.

In the inclusive spirit of the Games, the Longines Countdown Clock features a fully accessible ramped approach to allow both wheelchair users and non-wheelchair users to move freely under the structure. Manufactured in England, it forms the shape of the stylized “B’logo of Birmingham 2022. This distinctive design was created by connecting 12 towns and cities across the region, joining together key Games locations where, for the 11 days of the Games, 19 sports, and eight fully integrated para-sports, will take place.

Longines: Presenting Partner at Birmingham 2022

Longines is proud that its agreement with the Commonwealth Games Federation also makes the watch brand and timekeeper the Presenting Partner of Athletics and Gymnastics and Co-Presenting Partner of Rugby 7s and Table Tennis. The role reinforces the strong ties between Longines and the Commonwealth Games that were forged in Perth, Australia in 1962, when Longines first partnered with the Commonwealth Games.

Longines’ quest for precision began in 1832, when the brand was founded. In the 190 years since, it has had a relentless commitment to accuracy. This led to a passion for sports timekeeping and for more than a century, Longines has placed its expertise at the service of some of the world’s greatest athletes and competitions in a wide range of summer and winter sports.