Longines Master Collection Brings Together Classical Elegance And Excellent Timekeeping Quality

The look and feel of a high complication chronograph without the price tag of one, that’s what the Longines Master Collection Moon Phase Chronograph reference L2.673.4.78.3 offers.

Classically-designed, the Swiss Made ETA Valjoux 7751 modified to become the Longines calibre L687, allows Longines to add modules to create a highly complicated complete calendar (day, date, month indicators) with moon phase and a chronograph like those of high end watchmakers without entering the haute horlogerie price segment.

Guilloché finished look (really stamped barley-corn motif) on the dial, cotes de Geneve and perlage fi nishing on the movement, the Master Collection Moon Phase Chronograph is a collector worthy timepiece.

As a traditional watchmaking company, Longines has been producing exceptional timepieces since the very beginning. The Longines Master Collection is emblematic of this watchmaking ethos, bringing together classical elegance and excellent quality that never ceases to delight those who appreciate exceptional timepieces. Retails for S$4,790

Photo: Shawn Paul Tan; Styling: Daryll Alexius Yeo