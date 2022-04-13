Longines Spirit Zulu Time: A True GMT Timepiece

Longines has often been the choice for adventurers and pioneers.

With over 100 years in developing timepieces to indicate two time zones on the same dial, the winged hourglass brand brings its formidable provenance to bear with the expansion of its Longines Spirit collection. Following its heritage from as far back as 1908 with the brand’s first Turkish watches that converted between Turkish time and Western time by way of double minute and hour hands, the new Longines Spirit Zulu Time is thoroughly evocative of that golden age of exploration with a thoroughly modern aesthetic.

Embodying the sense of adventure that modern explorers possess and emblematic of contemporary watchmaking finishing, Longines Spirit Zulu Time is still proof of the watchmaker’s century-long expertise in timepieces, which can track time across the globe. The brand’s first dual-time zone wristwatch featuring the Zulu flag on its dial was manufactured in 1925. The latest timepiece takes its obvious namesake from the universal time designation used by aviators and members of the armed forces.

Zulu Time is what’s known as world time or UTC (Universal Time Co-ordinated): One planet, one time. There are no timezones for UTC. The popularity of GMT models, aimed mainly at pilots reminds us of the pioneering role that Longines plays in this field. Paying homage to the brand’s rich heritage, resulting in an exceptional timepiece like the Longines Cockpit Clock, one example among others, to be used by the daring duo Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon, Jr., completing the world’s first nonstop flight from Japan to the United States, a 41-hour flight over the Pacific Ocean; consider also Amy Johnson, the first woman to fly solo from Great Britain to Australia, navigating her De Havilland Gipsy Moth with a Longines-Wittnauer “Weems” second-setting watch to make her 11,000 mile journey across three continents. These renowned aviators conquered the air and set new records are evocative of not just Longines’ quest for precision wherever you are on the planet, but also that pioneering spirit of adventure that pushes its owner to soldier on regardless of challenges involved.

Armed with Longines, these renowned aviators conquered the air and set new records, making the Winged Hourglass an emblem of safety and reliability. With the new Longines Spirit Zulu Time, this reputation is further cemented with an exclusive new in-house calibre with a silicon balance-spring regulates timekeeping. Furthermore, the Longines Spirit Zulu Time, unlike other competing GMT models, offers a state-of-the-art technology that allows the hour hand to be adjusted independently of the GMT indicator. Additionally, this new movement is chronometer-certified by the COSC (the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute), a nod to the five stars stamped on the dial, which was Longines’ guarantee of a calibre of the highest quality.

Beautiful inside and out, the Longines Spirit Zulu Time stands out with its meticulous execution, thanks to thoughtfully planned finishing and aesthetic details – the myriad of shiny, matte, polished, in relief or embossed elements all serve to play up the deft touches and design language of Longines, showcasing not just the brand’s watchmaking expertise and unwavering commitment to innovation, but also the heritage of producing beautiful watches across all price segments.

Featuring a bezel enhanced with a coloured ceramic insert, additional time zones can also be read using a 24-hour hand in concert with the bidirectional rotating bezel graduated over 24 hours. The 42mm Longines Spirit Zulu Time is also available with matte black, sandblasted anthracite or sunray blue dial, and a date window centred at six o’clock for added symmetry and balance. As expected of a pioneer’s trusty timepiece, the hands and numerals, coated with Super-LumiNova for superb all-time legibility.

LONGINES SPIRIT ZULU TIME PRICE + SPECS

Case 42mm stainless steel with 100 metres of water resistance

Movement Automatic COSC Calibre L844.4 with 72 hours power reserve

Price From S$4,26

