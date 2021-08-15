Sustainability has been on Luminox’s agenda for a while and partnering with #TIDE is another step in the right direction. Rather than merely sponsor organisations after-the-fact, Luminox is revamping its production processes, partnering with a Swiss company to collect plastic waste from the ocean, and using it to create the #TIDE ECO 0320 & 8900 series of watches

#TIDE Materials

In the Andaman Sea off the coast of Thailand, local fishermen from five islands are being trained and paid to gather and sort plastic waste. These then go into the making of Luminox #TIDE watches. Developed in partnership with Swiss scientists, the materials used in the ECO 0320 and 8900 series of watches are made from collected plastic waste.

Suitable plastic trash is treated, cleaned, and shredded. It is then broken down further by a sophisticated sustainable process to extract the base particles. The particles can then be injected like the original pellets they once were. In this way, Luminox is using material that would otherwise pollute the environment and harm marine life. The brand’s efforts are reducing the negative impact on the planet while helping indigenous fishermen learn new skills and earn a regular income.

ECO Series watches

The new #TIDE ECO Series watches (0320 and 8900) use 100 per cent recycled material for the case, strap, and bezel. In the 0320, the case and bezel are manufactured with #TIDE material, while the strap is made from recycled PET plastic. In the 8900 series, all three timepieces use the #TIDE material.

Both series also use a Swiss Made precision quartz movement equipped with signature Luminox Light Technology (LLT) on the dial. LLT is a Luminox icon, emitting luminescence visible in any condition without having to be first charged by an external light source.

This proven technology uses tritium gas encased in sophisticated tubes. The tritium gas is itself also recycled.

Thus, when you wear a Luminox #TIDE series watch, you can have a good feeling about being part of the solution.

(Images: Luminox)