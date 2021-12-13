Master Of Mechanics: The Breguet Classique Tourbillon SQ 5395

Demonstrating Breguetʼs high artistry and mastery of mechanics, the Classique Tourbillon SQ 5395 with 50 per cent of material excised while still delivering 80 hours of power reserve, this particular exemplar is a classical “Grande Complication” of the highest order.

This radical level of contemporary skeletonisation performed on an ultra-thin movement combined with a 220-year-old complication and hand-engraved signature Breguet flourishes that is open worked extra-thin wristwatch with tourbillon is not just a reproduction of the brand’s “old” classics, but rather a new interpretation of the former references, with their classic dials and large aperture for the off -centred tourbillon, stripped of every last vestment.

Indeed, even the balance spring and escape wheel in silicon ‒ a modern take on vintage escapement technology that has existed since the 18th century. With its peripheral oscillating weight, the cal. 581 not only makes the SQ 5395 elegantly slim, the view of the movement through the caseback is also unblocked. Breguet at its most emblematic. Retails for S$323,700

Photos: Shawn Paul Tan; Styling: Daryll Alexius Yeo