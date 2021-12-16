10 Luxury Watches Inspired By Vintage Cartoons And Animation

Luxury watch makers often find inspiration in unique places. But admittedly, one of the coolest is when the masters of horology decide to leverage off the charm and nostalgia of animation and cartoons.

Just like many other artistic and pop-culture influences, animated cartoons have found their place in the watch industry. It isn’t new. Cartoon-dial watches were around even in the 80s and 90s but are significantly finding an appeal in today’s market for the love of nostalgic silhouettes and retro themes.

They’re no longer kiddie-watches or cartoon merch, with some brands launching limited-edition collector pieces, including TAG Heuer and Finland’s S.U.F., who have dedicated their releases to some of our childhood icons.

Such collaborations are unique because they bring some of the best watchmakers together with some of the most loved fictional characters ever created. This results in designs that arrest the attention immediately, even of those who might not be into cartoons at all. However, for those who continue to be fans of some of the most famous cartoon characters, the watches are a must-have.

These watches are excellent examples of how to retain the charm of childhood while designing luxurious collectables blending art and technology to create masterpieces. Featuring various cartoon characters, they are not just timepieces but finely crafted workmanship of watchmakers that stay true to the originality of the characters depicted in these watches. From the dial and straps to the indices and bezels, everything is designed to pay tribute to characters such as Mickey Mouse, Black Panther and Doraemon.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.

Flaunt nostalgia on your wrist with 10 of the best cartoon watches out there today